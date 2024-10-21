‘Real Housewives’ Star Reacts to SNL Sendup

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel took to TikTok on October 20 with her reaction to a recent “Saturday Night Live” parody.

“Alright guys, we made it. We’ve been mocked on SNL, seafood boil video. I’ve been mocked on SNL multiple times,” Frankel said to camera while out for a walk. “I love it. I’ve been made fun of on ‘Parks and Rec’, and ‘Family Guy’, and ‘The Other One’. I’ve made it, you know, doing it my own way. Buying my own seafood in my own hotel room with my own big girl money, my own plastic gloves, and not giving a good f*** what people think.”

SNL’s October 19 episode included a TikTok sketch where the cast made dozens of parody TikTok videos and played then in quick succession, as if the viewer were scrolling on the app. One of the parody clips saw cast member Chloe Fineman in costume as Frankel, spoofing the Skinnygirl founder’s July 2023 seafood Mukbang video.

“Look at this crab meat, it’s sick. It’s insane,” Fineman said in her best Frankel voice.

Bethenny Frankel Almost Worked on SNL in College

Frankel went on to share, “Thanks to you guys [her followers], we are the queens of the dips***s, queens and kings of the dips***s. So, we made it, and fun fact: I got an internship on SNL when I was at NYU but NYU would not give me credit for it. And SNL gave me the internship but said they can’t go through with it if I don’t get credit.

“The Bethenny now would have pushed it through,” she continued. “Through the dean of SNL, the dean of NYU, so my only regret in life is that I never got to be an intern on SNL and it’s my favorite thing in the world. I’m an SNL geek and so to be made fun of there is the greatest honor of all. So, chef’s kiss, you’re welcome.”

Andy Cohen Appeared in a ‘Housewives’ Reunion Parody on SNL in 2010

SNL has poked fun at its fair share of Bravo stars over the years, even doing a parody of “Watch What Happens Live” and Andy Cohen in 2012. This came two years after Cohen got to portray himself in a special episode of SNL in 2010 dedicated to “The Women of SNL”. The special showcased some of the female cast’s best sketches from over the years, and kicked off with a brand-new “Housewives” reunion show parody sketch, hosted by Cohen himself.

The reunion show sketch brought Rachel Dratch, Nora Dunn, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Laraine Newman, Cheri Oteri, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon and Kristen Wiig together and quickly turned from a happy reunion to an all-out fight, with the SNL women throwing Bravo-caliber jabs at one another.

Just like the “Housewives”, the women of SNL promoted their own exercise tapes and performed their new singles, and featured Maya Rudolph (very slowly) storming off the set after a fight about her pulling Kristen Wiig’s weave.

