Bethenny Frankel Reveals Which ‘Housewives’ She Keeps in Touch With

Even though Bethenny Frankel is no longer a “Real Housewives” star, it doesn’t mean that she can’t still keep up with them.

During a recent interview with Decider published on Dec. 14, Frankel revealed which of her fellow “Real Housewives of New York” costars she’s still in touch with and how her relationship is with them today.

“It’s so funny, Sonja [Morgan] texted me yesterday,” Frankel told the outlet. “I think she has a softness because of our daughters, and we always loved and respected and liked each other. Dorinda [Medley] texted me after Watch What Happens Live, to say I hope you do come back, which I always say is very gracious and flattering. It just means that they’re not bitter and they’re saying, we really hope you come back. And I find that flattering and kind.”

Frankel continued, “I speak to Andy [Cohen], I text him. Ramona [Singer] has been texting me, asking me for some business advice. So that’s new and different and I’m always open to giving business advice. And then I have a sort of Instagram-ish, TikTok-ish relationship with some other Housewives that I’ve never even met.”

Frankel was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1 through 3, and then returned again for seasons 7 through 11. She recently launched a new podcast where she recaps old episodes of “The Real Housewives,” which she named “ReWives.”

Bethenny Frankel Doesn’t Have Any Plans to Return to ‘the Real Housewives of New York’

It doesn’t seem like Frankel will be making a return to the new “Real Housewives of New York” legacy reboot. During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, Just B, Frankel said that the new spinoff didn’t seem “appealing” to her.

“It’s not something that seems like it’s appealing to me, it seems like a hodgepodge when they already have a couple of series of hodgepodges of everyone mixed together, so this is a hodgepodge of people who used to be in one city.,” Frankel said during an April 1 episode of her podcast, Just B. about the new series. “It’s a little unclear and confusing for me.”

Frankel added, “Listen, I think they’re smart to keep going back to the well and keep finding new ways to make things. This is a show that, back when we were doing it, and we didn’t have glam squads and we didn’t have high budgets and we just had great conversation and freshness, it was a different show.”

In March 2022, Andy Cohen announced to Variety that the “Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a bit different next year. The franchise will be split into two shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women, and one featuring the old members of the cast, like Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

Andy Cohen Is Excited for the New RHONY Spinoff

Even though Frankel will not be returning, Andy Cohen is still excited about the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboots that are coming up.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen told People during an interview at BravoCon 2022.

Cohen continued, “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

