Bethenny Frankel Gives Her Opinion on RHONY In New Interview

While appearing on Paris Hilton’s podcast on April 12, Bethenny Frankel aired out her opinions on the current Real Housewives of New York cast and revealed more about her exit from the franchise.

“I left because it became not who I really was anymore,” Frankel admitted while appearing on This is Paris. “It’s just not what I wanted to be doing anymore.”

Frankel confessed that she thinks that The Real Housewives of New York has changed a lot since her time on the show. “I didn’t want to be having those conversations… arguing about things that didn’t really matter anymore,” Frankel explained while on the podcast. “It’s changed. People have a preconceived notion about it. How many charity events can we go to? How many friends can we not support on vacations? And how much drama do we want to avoid, and then go right into the drama on the vacation?”

Frankel was a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York during seasons one through three. The star then came back to the show for seasons seven through 11. “I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything,” Frankel wrote on Instagram as she announced her departure in 2019. “You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held.”

The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Seem to Be at Odds With Bethenny Frankel

Currently, it doesn’t seem like Frankel is on good terms with the cast of The Real Housewives of New York. According to a recent report, the current cast was allegedly annoyed with Frankel after she announced her engagement to bussinessman Paul Bernon on the same day that the season 13 trailer was released.

“They’re all confused why she’s still obsessed with ‘RHONY’ and would orchestrate her engagement news to come out the same time as the trailer for the show,” a source who has close ties to the franchise told Page Six on March 23.

The source also added, “Bethenny is just being her petty self, but she can’t take away the cast’s happiness or how hard they worked this season during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Bethenny Frankel Has No Plans to Come Back to ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Even though some fans would love to see her return to The Real Housewives of New York, Frankel doesn’t have any plans to come back anytime soon, if at all. During a July 2020 interview with Fortune, Frankel revealed more about why she wouldn’t return to the franchise, and said that she was “stunned” to know that fans wanted her back on their TV screens.

“I honestly am stunned,” Frankel told Fortune at the time. “I haven’t been watching. I saw the first episode and part of another one, so I don’t know what’s going on there. There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on there, and I read comments that people say to me, ‘Please come back,’ and ‘Please save the show.’ It’s all flattering, and I wish the girls well. I’m doing other things though, and I just don’t know how that really would fit into my life as is.”

