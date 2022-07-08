Bethenny Frankel Explains Why She Left RHONY: ‘That Was a Good Reason’

Bethenny Frankel opened up about her departure from “The Real Housewives of New York” this week and denied claims that she left because of money. In a two-minute TikTok video posted on July 6, Frankel said she was “ready to leave” the show and that she used a small point added to the RHONY contracts in order to get out of the show.

Frankel said she didn’t leave the Bravo show because of money and said instead, “If I stayed, it would have been because of the money. I left because I wanted to leave. I was ready to leave, and I used a technicality deal point as my excuse.”

The Skinnygirl founder explained that she had “just lost someone very close to me, and I went to work when the show came back. I didn’t want to. Pros play hurt. I’m a professional. I show up on time, I deliver. That’s my reputation in business.” That said, when she saw a change in the contract, she decided to use it to leave the show.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Frankel Said She Noticed a New Point in Her RHONY Contract & Used It To Leave the Show

Frankel explained that she discovered a “new point” that was added to the Bravo stars’ contracts which stated that they wouldn’t be paid for an episode if they didn’t appear in it for whatever reason. “I already knew that I’m a professional and there would just be no situation where I wouldn’t show up for work,” she explained. “But sometimes, these little things, if you’re thinking of leaving and you don’t want to be there, you know I’m the type of person [where] that one thing would give me an excuse. So I said no.”

The former RHONY star said the reason that point was added to the contracts was because of Housewives in other cities who would skip filming, “they just decided not to film,” she shared. Frankel said she used the new point as her “excuse.” However, she added that they told her they would change that point in the contract for her. “But every little thing matters,” she added. “And, you know, I don’t bluff. I just was looking for a reason, and that was a good reason.” She concluded:

I knew that I showed up for work every single day when I experienced a tremendous loss. So, obviously, I’m going to show up for work every day under any circumstance. There can be no more extreme circumstance than that. The little, tiny, minute detail that would have never come to pass, it was the impetus. That was the catalyst that just said, ‘Boom. Not going back.’

Frankel Announced Her Departure After the Bravo Show’s 11th Season

The businesswoman was an OG star of RHONY, appearing in the first three seasons before taking a break. Frankel returned for the show’s 7th season but then left again, this time for good, after season 11.

At the time, she said, “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” People reported. “With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride.”

In the spring of 2021, Frankel told Paris Hilton on her “This Is Paris” podcast that she left “because it became not who I really was anymore, and you can’t do something out of fear.” She added, “I didn’t want to be having those conversations, I didn’t want to be arguing about things that really don’t matter to me.”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother