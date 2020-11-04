Bethenny Frankel Dishes on Her RHONY Exit

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel revealed more details about her exit from the franchise.

On a November 3 appearance on Life is Short with Justin Long, Frankel said that she left behind an “extraordinary” amount of money when she gave up her spot on The Real Housewives of New York. “I just left,” Frankel explained while on the podcast, as noted by Showbiz CheatSheet. “I left last year, which is a pretty big disruptive move. I just chose to leave and there was an extraordinary amount of money that was being paid, so it was an interesting time to leave and most Housewives don’t leave. They’re usually fired, but then there’s some spin about being neutral, but it was a big deal to leave. Especially when I was at the top in that regard of being paid, but I just left.”

Frankel was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of New York, but exited after the third season. Frankel then returned again for Seasons 7-11.

Bethenny Frankel Has Maintained That She Won’t Come Back to ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Even though some fans may want Frankel to come back to The Real Housewives of New York, it doesn’t look like she will be doing so. Throughout the past few months, Frankel has maintained the fact that she isn’t running back to be on The Real Housewives anytime soon. On July 31, Frankel simply tweeted, “I AM NOT COMING BACK,” when a fan called for her return on the show.

Frankel also dished about a possible return during a recent interview with Fortune. Frankel explained that she was shocked that some fans wanted her to come back to the show. “I honestly am stunned,” Frankel told Fortune in July. “I haven’t been watching. I saw the first episode and part of another one, so I don’t know what’s going on there. There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on there, and I read comments that people say to me, ‘Please come back,’ and ‘Please save the show.’ It’s all flattering, and I wish the girls well. I’m doing other things though, and I just don’t know how that really would fit into my life as is.”

Frankel Said She Would Be on Another Bravo Show

Although Frankel doesn’t see herself on The Real Housewives of New York, she recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she has an idea for another Bravo show. Frankel explained that if this show ever came to fruition, she would want to be on that.

“I have a different career now as a result of not being on,” Frankel said during her Watch What Happens Live appearance, according to People. “Just different opportunities do come because of it. It would have to be a different show, and I have had ideas. But it would have to be … clean the deck and it would be a different show. But I’ll tell you the idea if you sign an NDA.”

