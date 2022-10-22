RHONY Star Reveals Bethenny Frankel’s RHONY Future

Could Bethenny Frankel be making a comeback to “The Real Housewives of New York” on the new “Legacy” spinoff show?

In March 2022, Andy Cohen announced to Variety that Bravo would be rebooting the longstanding “Real Housewives of New York” franchise into two different shows. One of the shows will feature an entirely new group of women, which Cohen announced at BravoCon 2022, and the other show will bring together the “original” members of the franchise for a “Legacy” spinoff, such as Luann de Lesseps, Medley, and Sonja Morgan.

So, will Frankel be part of that group? While speaking with Page Six at BravoCon 2022, Dorinda Medley revealed if the OG star would be returning to the show.

“No one is convincing Bethenny, not even me,” Medley told the outlet.

Medley continued, “Bethenny is a strong woman. Bethenny is a rock. That’s a badass businesswoman. She makes her decisions and stands by them.”

However, even though Medley may not think there’s any chance of Frankel’s return, Cohen has not officially announced which “Real Housewives” will be featured on the “Legacy” spinoff. Medley was a cast member of the show during seasons 7 through 12, but was let go ahead of season 13.

Bethenny Frankel Has Shared Her Thoughts About the RHONY Reboot

Frankel has not been shy about sharing her thoughts on the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot. Shortly after the news was announced by Cohen, Frankel took to her podcast, Just B, and gave her opinion on the state of things.

“It’s not something that seems like it’s appealing to me, it seems like a hodgepodge when they already have a couple of series of hodgepodges of everyone mixed together, so this is a hodgepodge of people who used to be in one city.,” Frankel said during an April 1 episode of her podcast about the new series. “It’s a little unclear and confusing for me.”

During the episode, Frankel also revealed that there was only one way that she would even consider coming back.

“The only concepts that are of interest to me in this franchise are the original five,” Frankel revealed at the time. “Me, Alex, Jill, Ramona, Luann. That’s got an authenticity to it. That was all of us prior to everybody else coming in and being so thirsty and having glam squads and having a preconceived notion. That was very authentic.”

Andy Cohen Says the Reboot Is ‘Brilliant’

Even if Frankel may not be on board for the new “Real Housewives of New York,” Andy Cohen is excited about the reboot.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen told People at BravoCon 2022.

Cohen continued, “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called, And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

