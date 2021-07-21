Bethenny Frankel Rumored to Be Eyeing RHONY Spot

Bethenny Frankel may be coming back to “The Real Housewives of New York,” but not in the way you may think.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Frankel is eyeing a spot as a producer of the franchise. “Bethenny doesn’t want to return to the show as a cast member, she wants to return as a producer,” multiple sources told the outlet.

“Bethenny was far more than just talent when she was on the show,” their sources continued. “From day one Bethenny was also as a producer. She had idea and was very creative and was never shy about jumping in and shaping the show behind the scenes as well as on camera. Bethenny knows how to fix the show and is only a phone call away.” Frankel was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons one through three. The Skinnygirl mogul then made a comeback during seasons seven through eleven.

Frankel Said She ‘Knows What People Want to See’

While Frankel was promoting her new show, “The Big Shot With Bethenny” which premiered on HBO Max in May 2021, she told The New York Times that she “knows what people want to see” on their screens.

“Reality television is the highlights,” Frankel explained to the outlet. “Something’s a sound bite. Something’s a takeaway. Something’s entertaining. I know what people want to see. I know what people want to drink. I understand what people think is entertaining.” During her interview, Frankel also explained what led her to RHONY. “Going on ‘Housewives’ was strategic,” Frankel admitted. “It’s not that easy to get on TV. I wanted to be a natural food chef. I wanted to be on the Food Network, and this is a place to show that I’m a natural food chef. Once it started, I thought: This is going to be a game-changer. This is going to be very disruptive. But I was always honest about what I was doing.” Frankel Claims That She Left ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Because It Wasn’t ‘Who She Was’ Anymore View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) During an April 2021 appearance on Paris Hilton’s podcast, This Is Paris, Frankel revealed that she left “The Real Housewives of New York” the second time around after she realized that it wasn’t reflective of who she was anymore. “I left because it became not who I really was anymore, and you can’t do something out of fear,” Frankel said during her appearance. “I didn’t really want to be having those conversations; I didn’t want to be arguing about things that really don’t matter to me.” Frankel also added that the first few seasons of the show were the most exciting. “I was there in the beginning when it was something that none of us really even knew what it was, and now it’s something that … people have a preconceived notion about it, and they know what’s going to happen.” Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo

