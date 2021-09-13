Bethenny Frankel Teases RHONY Return

Is the third time the charm?

Bethenny Frankel was a fan favorite and OG on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” but she has since moved on from the franchise…or has she?

I’ll be back on tv soon……something just bubbled up this morning! https://t.co/qx4n2jSwP1 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 13, 2021

A fan tweeted at Frankel, “I used to watch RHONY when Bethenny was on it and I no longer can watch it. It’s a Yawnfest!” Frankel then retweeted it and added the caption, “I’ll be back on tv soon……something just bubbled up this morning!”

Fans immediately took to the comments to brainstorm her tweet. “Praying its Real Housewives Girls Trip.. you, Dorinda, Jill, Vicki, and Tamra omg,” one fan tweeted, referring to the second season of the spinoff series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Some fans thought Frankel could be referring to another docu-competition-series show on HBO Max. Frankel starred on “The Big Shot with Bethenny,” where business men and women competed for a chance to be her second-in-command. One fan tweeted, “another HBO series (?) cuz that was so good I went to watch all RHONY seasons with you in them for the first time.”

But overwhelmingly, her followers hoped that Frankel was referring to a RHONY return. One fan tweeted, “Would love to see u back on RHONY!!” Another added, “So hoping it’s the RHONY.” One summed it up writing, “If it’s not RHONY then I’m going to be deeply disappointed.”

Frankel was a cast member on RHONY during seasons one through three. The Skinnygirl mogul then made a comeback during seasons seven through eleven.

Frankel Recently Gave a Statement on a RHONY Return

I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is 💯 false. I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss rhony. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 25, 2021

Even though she said she will be “back on tv soon,” there’s a chance it may not be RHONY after all. The latest season of RHONY hit an all-time low when it came to its live viewership, according to @RatingsOnBravo via Twitter. The account wrote that only 764,000 live viewers watched the June 29, 2021 episode compared to last season when the series averaged more than 1 million viewers.

Rumors circulated throughout the season that Bravo was looking to shakeup the cast. When many people think about a cast shakeup, Frankel came to mind. But she set the rumors straight earlier this year.

“I posted on Insta that my being in talks with @BravoTV is 100% false,” Frankel wrote on Twitter on August 25, 2021. “I deleted there & took here bc Haiti is what’s important & I don’t want to clutter messages w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention. I haven’t spoken to Bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don’t discuss RHONY.”

Frankel Opened Up About Deciding to Leave the Franchise

Frankel initially kept quiet after deciding to leave RHONY for a second time in 2019, but she has since explained her rationale for leaving.

“I left because it became not who I really was anymore, and you can’t do something out of fear,” Frankel told Paris Hilton on her “This Is Paris” podcast in April 2021. She added that she had come back because of the large paycheck she was offered.

“I was there in the beginning when it was something that none of us really even knew what it was, and now it’s something that … people have a preconceived notion about it, and they know what’s going to happen,” Frankel continued saying. “I mean, how many charity events can we go to? How many friends can we not support on vacations, and how much drama do we want to avoid and then go right into the drama on the vacation? So … the time had come [for me to leave].”

READ NEXT: Why Did Jen Shah Move Into a New House?