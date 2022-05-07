Bethenny Frankel Ripped for Comments About Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss

Kim Kardashian made history at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. The reality star stepped on to the red carpet wearing a vintage dress that was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in the 1960s.

The nude-colored gown is adorned in crystal beading and has been on display at “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” in Orlando, Florida. Kardashian was given the opportunity to wear the gown to the star-studded event, but when she tried it on, it didn’t fit.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds,” Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet at the Met Gala, according to Page Six.

“It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala],” she added.

Kardashian’s comments didn’t go over well with former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel, who took to Instagram to share her feelings on the matter. While some people agreed with Frankel, others slammed her for being hypocritical, given that she has a brand called “Skinny Girl.”

Frankel Ripped Kardashian for Saying She Lost 16-Pounds in 2 Weeks

On May 4, 2022, Frankel took to her Instagram feed to share a video in which she responded to Kardashian’s drastic weight loss story.

“So, regarding the Met Gala drastic weight loss by Kim Kardashian if you need to lose weight for a role, it’s your body, your choice,” Frankel said.

“But when you are the most photographed famous person to walk this planet, who young women and mothers look to everything that you do and wear and say… to publicly say that you lost 16 pounds in two weeks to fit into a dress… the most superficial of reasons, is all wrong. Young girls hang on every word and effort and lip gloss. And it’s incorrect,” she added.

Kardashian told Vogue that she “would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein” to ensure that the dress would fit, according to E! News.

Several People Called Frankel Out for Preaching About Body Positivity When She Has a Brand Called Skinny Girl & She May Have Responded

It didn’t take long for fans to fill up the comments section on Frankel’s video, many letting her know that while they may agree with what she’s saying, she has her own brand called “Skinny Girl,” which some people felt was ironic.

“Agree with everything yur saying however coming from the founder of “Skinny Girl” yur words are hard to absorb,” one person wrote.

“This…coming from the maker of ‘Skinny Girl?’ Kind of laughable… How many women have gone on diets to fit into a dress, outfit, etc… This has gotten so over done! Please,” another comment read.

“I agree with what you’ve said. But it’s also hard coming from someone who is naturally very thin and has a line called skinny girl. I think it would be more authentic coming from Oprah,” a third Instagram user added.

“Coming from a woman who’s become a multi millionaire promoting her brand Skinny Girl,” a fourth person added.

After getting some backlash for her post, Frankel edited the post’s caption to add a bit about her Skinny Girl brand.

“And PS. I do have a brand called @skinnygirlbrand which is entirely inclusive & I have multiple books talking about balance in eating & accepting our flaws while creating a healthy relationship with food,” Frankel’s edited caption read.

