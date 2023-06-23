Bethenny Frankel Comments on Rumors She’ll Appear on RHUGT: RHONY

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel commented on rumors that she traveled to Saint Barthélemy for the upcoming Peacock series, “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy,” which will star Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman, during the June 21 episode of her podcast, “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel.” While recording the podcast episode, Frankel noted Bravo-focus blogs reported that she appeared to be in a video near Singer on a plane headed to St. Barts for the show.

She stated that the rumors were untrue but decided to not “correct immediately … because [she] wanted to see how far this stupid thing could go when people just won’t let the truth get in the way of a good story.” She also stated she “thought it was really funny to be reading about this.”

Frankel clarified that she appreciated RHONY fans’ devotion to her, even though she only appeared on the Bravo series for eight seasons.

“I did not go to St. Barts. And I think it’s so funny — I’m so flattered by the way, I’m so flattered that I’m still part of this conversation like I really, really am,” said Frankel. “I have to thank you all and people that write this stuff that really want me to be there that I’m just actually genuinely flattered. Like, thank you for — I was only there – I’ve been there I think for fewer than half the seasons that it’s existed. And I love that I’m someone that people really just think as a part of it.”

Bethenny Frankel Spoke About Sonja Morgan & Luann de Lesseps’ New Show

Frankel shared her thoughts about Morgan and de Lesseps’ upcoming series, “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” on the May 23 episode of “Rewives.” She stated that she was interested in the concept of the show when it was originally announced. The former RHONJ personality suggested, however, that she had mixed feelings about the series after watching its trailer.

“I don’t know what I think, I kind of wasn’t laughing, but wanted to be,” said Frankel.

She explained that while she believes Morgan will excel in the series, she has some reservations about de Lesseps because “she’s really not funny intentionally.”

“I don’t see Luann in this role in a weird way,” said Frankel.

She clarified that she hopes the show is successful.

Luann de Lesseps Shared Information About Her Upcoming Series

De Lesseps shared information about “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” on a December 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. The RHONY personality noted that she and Morgan traveled to Benton, Illinois, to assist members of the town for the series. She stated that she and her castmate were used to the environment because they both “grew up in” small towns. She clarified that she and Morgan “have a certain lifestyle in New York City so to go back into a small town was really interesting.”

“I feel like I can hang with the best of them and I can hang with everyday people and that’s – you know, I have a big family and they’re all really cool, laid back, you know, normal people, let’s call it, who aren’t reality TV stars and, you know, so I loved it,” said de Lesseps.

The cabaret singer also stated that she and Morgan were “really connected with the locals.”

“You’ll see a totally different side of Sonja and I in this show. And it’s very comical, and so it’s a good time so I’m super, super stoked about that and for people to see me in a different light,” said de Lesseps.