Fans React to Bethenny Frankel Saying She’s ‘Scared of’ Her Daughter

Bravo fans shared their thoughts about Bethenny Frankel getting transparent about raising her 13-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, who she shares with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

In a September 2023 TikTok upload, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star shared she had difficulty ensuring her daughter came to dinner on time. The 52-year-old stated that she is “scared of her” and has to act firm for the middle schooler to take her seriously.

“I want to go down there and just be like ‘Dinner’s ready in 5 minutes,’ but it’s not going to go well, what’s going to happen is she’s going to be like, ‘Okay!’ Because the tone is going to be off, like her tone, or something, something is going to go wrong, and I’m scared, I’m going to have to stand my ground, I’ll have to be tough, and be like ‘Dinner’s ready in 5 minutes.’ ‘Cause I know, I’m walking into a beast,” said Frankel.

She went on to say that she believes the best way to handle the situation is to “bully the bully.”

“Or the bully is going to bully you. So, ‘Dinner’s ready in 5 minutes,’” continued Frankel.

She also stated that she believed if she attempted to be gentle in her approach her daughter would take “45 minutes” to join her at the table and “dinner will be freezing cold.”

“So you have to go in strong,” stated the Bravo personality.

Several TikTok commenters shared they appreciated Frankel’s upload.

“Every mom of a teen girl!🤣 like you don’t think you have a tone but apparently you do, out come claws!” wrote a fan.

“omg I love it– welcome to the beastly years! Lololololol,” added another.

“Hahaha. 💯 keep up these teenage stories. It’s a damn rollercoaster,” chimed in a third person.

Several Reddit users shared their thoughts about Frankel’s video on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few commenters revealed they took issue with Frankel’s comments about her daughter.

“Did she just call her daughter a bully? Wtf is wrong with her,” commented a social media user.

“‘You gotta bully the bully’ talking about her young daughter wow,” shared a commenter.

“Yeesh 😬. That made me uncomfortable,” commented another.

Bethenny Frankel Often Shares Pictures of Her Daughter on Social Media

Frankel often posts about her daughter on Instagram. For instance, on September 13, the RHONY alum shared a series of photos that showed her enjoying her time with Brynn during her summer break. In the caption of the post, she wrote that “this past summer with my peanut was so special, too many memories & laughs to count.”

“Whether we’re going to dinner, the beach, shopping, doing beauty routines, or just hanging with our fur babies… I cherish this time so much,” read a portion of the post. “Now that she’s back in school, I can’t wait until she’s home again. Feels like yesterday when she hadn’t even started school yet… (swipe till the end to see🥲). So proud of the beautiful person she continues to become and thankful our #mommydaughter bond grows stronger with each day.💕”

Bethenny Frankel Mentioned Her Daughter When Interviewing Raquel Leviss

Frankel interviewed former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Rachel “Raquel” Leviss for a three-part August 2023 episode of her podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel.” While recording the August 17 podcast episode, Frankel repeated insults directed at Leviss, specifically said by Ariana Madix, during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion special. As fans are aware, Leviss had an affair with Madix’s now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

In the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” episode, Frankel tearfully apologized for what Leviss went through throughout the season 10 reunion. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star stated that she would have “killed someone” if those words were said to her daughter.

Madix shared she took issue with Frankel’s comment during an August 2023 episode of her castmate, Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheanagians with Scheana Shay.”

“Hearing Bethenny say something about like, ‘If that was my child, I would have murdered someone,’ based on, like, some words that were said, in response to what I endured for seven months and had just found out about, well, you know, I’d like to say that I have a mother who feels pretty strongly about what was done to me for seven months behind my back and she certainly doesn’t think that me responding to all of that with some harsh and warranted words is the worst thing that can happen,” stated Madix.