Bethenny Frankel Thinks She’s Been ‘Shadow Banned’

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel revealed a suspicion about being shadow banned on social media.

Bethenny Frankel Thinks She Is Being ‘Shadow Banned’ for Reviewing Celebrity Products: ‘Coincidence Maybe? Or Is Censorship Real?’

“Since I seem to have been ‘shadowbanned’ on Tik Tok, since posting about celeb brands, & get only 10 percent of normal views on this reel, hmmmm (my smart followers pointed this out) it seemed like this should be posted here…. Coincidence maybe? Or is censorship real?” she wrote in the caption of the August 19 post.

The post also included a clip from her podcast “Just B With Bethenny” where she details the issues as well as screenshots showing her views going down.

In the comments, she also claims articles revealing this issue have been “pushed far down in google.”

Fans took to the comments to discuss Frankel’s claims.

“Yup! You are shaking folks ‘money tree’ and they don’t like it….it all about the bottom dollar and they feed the monster!” someone said. “But thanks for saying what we all think out loud!!!! I don’t follow any of them and that’s all that comes up on my Instagram feed!!!! It’s madness!!!!”

“Oh it’s real! Got completely shadow banned for months after being on Rogan! Instagram denies doing anything of the sort,” Valentine Thomas wrote on the post.

“I noticed your views were down too. Is the message stay in your lane?” someone asked. “I love how you are comparing these insanely priced cosmetics to drug store products. Not everyone has a lot of money to spend on beauty products and the fakeness of it all. I appreciate what you are saying it’s attacking everyone’s self esteem and aging nobody can have a wrinkle anymore what that does to people is also super harmful. Thanks for speaking out Bethany!”

“I am very proud of you. Continue to speak up,” someone else wrote.

Jessica Harlow, an influencer, wrote, “the censorship is 100% real. it’s been going on for a long while. it’s interesting what gets pushed and what gets suppressed and for what reasons. everyone has to ask why?”

“Mention it all!!!” someone wrote alluding to a famous moment in Frankel’s career on housewives.

“It’s the Kardashians. They’re that powerful. After you reviewed Kim’s skincare you were shadowbanned,” someone else said.

Frankel Has Been Reviewing Celebrity Make-up and Beauty Brands on Social Media to Mixed Reviews

Her last review, posted on August 16, was a review of Selena Gomez’s “RARE” line.

Fans commented on that post, informing Frankel of the reasoning behind the design of the product.

“Hey B, you probably didn’t know this about the rounded cap lids: she actually designed them that way because she has lupus and it’s easier to open for people who are struggling with joint issues/pain from it!” someone wrote.

“Love this! But the reason why she has that round top is so that people that have arthritis could open the makeup easily,” another person said.

“the tops are for people who have disabilities and have trouble opening them!” someone pointed out. “Selena has lupus so its harder for her to open products.”

Some of the other products Frankel has reviewed are Rihanna’s Fenty line, and the Kardashian products, among others.

