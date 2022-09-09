RHODubai Reunion Outfits Dubbed ‘Insane’ by Another Real Housewife

Aformer reality star shared her opinions on the “Real Housewives of Dubai” cast after seeing the women — and their outfits of choice — on the show’s reunion, which aired on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Bethenny Frankel couldn’t help but share her feelings on the outfits that the women wore for the event. At the time, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star took a video of her television from her bed and shared it on her Instagram Stories.

She started off by explaining that when she was on the show, she and the other women just wore outfits from their own closets to go to the reunion. However, she noticed that things were way more serious by way of fashion at the RHODubai reunion.

“This is a costume party. This is insane. I mean, literally. If Andy weren’t there, I’d think this is a costume party. What show is this? What is going on? This is hysterical,” she said. After the media took those comments and accused Frankel of dragging the RHODubai cast, she clarified what she meant.

Frankel Called Out the Media for Insinuating That She Was Slamming the RHODubai Cast

On Friday, September 2, 2022, Frankel took to her Instagram Stories to further explain her comments and to make it clear that she wasn’t trying to criticize the women for their fashion choices.

“While I know it’s fun for the press to pit me against other women on television, I was not commenting on the level of a fashion at, what I now realize is the ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ premiere. I’ve never seen the show. I don’t know the women,” Frankel said.

“I was flipping through channels, saw Andy’s plaid tie and these women in these elaborate costumes. And it made me realize how when we started on ‘Housewives,’ we wore things out of our closet and, like, did our own makeup,” she continued.

“And how that series has evolved into a quote, unquote show, like a costume gala. That’s what I was saying. So, press, you don’t need to find conflict where there is none,” she concluded, making sure that the public knows that she didn’t mean any “disrespect whatsoever.”

The RHODubai Reunion Looks Got Mixed Reviews From Fans

It’s no secret that fashion is a huge part of life in Dubai — and the Housewives certainly brought their A-games to the franchise’s very first reunion.

And while Frankel may have been correct in saying that the fashion was “elaborate,” fans seemed to have mixed feelings on the reunion looks overall. The only outfit that seemed to strike out with the majority of viewers was Caroline Stanbury’s.

“Stanbury was over dressed for the promo pic and under dressed for the reunion,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the RHODubai reunion looks.

“Sara and Nina look gorg. The Carolines are a mess. Stanbury is a snooze and Brooks, oh boy. The crown is such a try hard move and now I’m dreading whatever theatrics she’s going to pull during the reunion. Still not as bad as SLC though,” someone else wrote.

“Ayan, Sara and Nina look the best. Not a fan of Lesa’s cleavage because the opening is too wide or something,” a third comment read.

“Everyone but Brooks looks great, and I’m hoping to that Lesa’s looks a bit different when she sits down. That’s a lot but fits her style,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

