Bravo Star Takes Aim at Meghan Markle

A Bravo star has sounded off on Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex continues to discuss her time serving as a senior member of the royal family.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry decided to leave royal life behind, announcing in 2020 that they would be moving out of the UK in hopes of finding their own path and earning their own money.

However, a former “Real Housewives of New York” star is sick of hearing Markle talk about her experience — and she sounded off on a recent podcast. Bethenny Frankel even compared Markle to a Housewife who left the show because it was “toxic” but continues talking about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Encouraged Markle to ‘Let it Go’

On the September 1, 2022, episode of the “Just B” podcast, Frankel discussed her feelings about the Duchess of Sussex.

“She’s very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant… When you … want to separate from the Housewives. ‘It was toxic, I don’t want to be part of the drama,’ or whatever the housewife says. [But] then…for the next five years, always talking about the very thing you’re trying to extricate yourself from,” Frankel said.

Her comments come after The Cut published an interview with Markle.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game,” Markle said at one point during the interview.

“When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. You learned something, you said it, we heard you. … and in every single interview you do you’re talking about the royal family. Let it go Elsa. Move forward. Create change in the future,” she added, addressing Markle directly.

Frankel Previously Criticized Markle

This certainly isn’t the first time that Frankel has let her feelings about Markle be known. In March 2021, the “Big Shot” star tweeted about the Duchess of Sussex, criticizing her for playing the woe is me card.

“Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. #MARRY,” Frankel wrote.

“I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized.I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart,” Frankel said in another tweet.

The very next day, after watching Markle’s Oprah interview, Frankel issued a public apology.

“I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you,” she tweeted.

READ NEXT: Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Cheated With Raquel Leviss, His Wife Claims