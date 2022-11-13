Bethenny Frankel Slammed Over Comments About Former Co-Stars

Bethenny Frankel’s new podcast “ReWives” premiered this week and fans quickly slammed the former RHONY star after some of her comments in the episode began circulating.

During her debut episode, Frankel told her guest, actress Elisabeth Moss, that Sonja Morgan was about to be fired from RHONY in season 10 and she saved her from that fate. The Skinnygirl founder claimed that one of the producers told her “I think we have to let Sonja go” and that she has the “receipts” to prove it.

Frankel told listeners that Morgan’s storyline was focused only on her business plans and townhouse issues and was a “disaster.” Frankel added that while at a sushi restaurant called Cherry, she “[lit] a match about her and Tinsley [Mortimer].” Viewers might recall that Morgan and Mortimer were at the time navigating their friendship after Mortimer moved in with Morgan. Frankel explained:

Tinsley started out living in Sonja’s townhouse and was basically a nobody who had been arrested. By up to that point, she had this rich guy sending flowers and Sonja’s poor and bankrupt. I said something to stir that up, and it lit up Sonja, and she launched and she did not get let go.

Fans Ripped Bethenny Frankel for Her Podcast Comments About Sonja Morgan & Tinsley Mortimer

Some of Frankel’s former co-stars were critical of her decision to launch a Housewives podcast due to her attempts to distance herself from the franchise in the past and fans were no exception.

The former RHONY star was slammed by fans in a couple of different Reddit threads and on Twitter after some of her podcast comments began circulating.

In one Reddit conversation, someone wrote, “the quote about Tinsley being a ‘nobody that got arrested’ is bulls***. She was famous before Bethenny was famous! If Tinsley was a nobody, why were you taking pictures with her back in the day?”

Someone else said Ramona Singer was right and “Bethenny never gives other women credit for anything.” Another person commented sarcastically, “OF COURSE Sonja was about to be fired and of course Tinsley was a nobody and of course Bethenny the brightest star to ever shine saved the day.”

Someone else commented that Frankel’s remark about Mortimer being a “nobody” was “so embarrassing.” They said, “it reeks of insecurity. newsflash bethenny, you were a nobody before RHONY.”

Sonja Morgan Also Reacted to Bethenny Frankel’s Claims About Her Near-Firing

After Frankel’s podcast comments about Morgan’s alleged near firing began circulating, the socialite shared in a statement with Entertainment Tonight that she was always on good terms with the top executives.

She said these execs had told her regularly that they could count on her “to get epic material at the townhouse” and clarified that it came from the top and not the producers on the ground.

Morgan, who will appear in a new Bravo show in 2023 with Luann de Lesseps titled “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake,” told ET that execs said, “they could always get gold filming me even just talking to my poodle, not even having to have a conversation with a person.”

That said, Morgan assured fans that she loves Frankel and that her former RHONY co-star “always has my back.”

