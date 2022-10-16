Bethenny Frankel’s Reacts to Friend’s Cancer Diagnosis

Bethenny Frankel is speaking out following Katie Couric’s scary cancer diagnosis.

On September 28, 2022, Couric took to her website to reveal that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She said that she forgot to have her annual mammogram in 2020 and when she went in 2022, the radiologist saw something concerning. After an ultrasound and a biopsy, Couric was told that she had cancer.

The news came as quite an unexpected shock and Couric’s mind was flooded with all sorts of thoughts. However, she underwent treatment and is doing okay these days. Couric shared her story in hopes of reminding others how important cancer screenings are. For many, early detection can be life saving.

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Frankel agrees that screenings are important and spoke out about Couric’s story to raise awareness.

Frankel Encouraged Women to Stay Up-to-Date With Their Mammograms

Days after Couric revealed her diagnosis, Frankel uploaded an Instagram post in which she said that her “stomach dropped” when Couric told her.

Frankel used Couric’s story to encourage women to get their annual mammograms, pointing out that October is breast cancer awareness month.

“Have you had a mammogram screening this year? Please make the appointment and get checked. Don’t hesitate. Just do it,” Frankel captioned an Instagram post on October 7, 2022.

“Katie has been proactive and diligent about being checked, taking nothing for granted. Katie is someone who has learned the hard way how precious life is, and this precaution likely has saved her life. This could be you,” she continued.

Couric Is Doing Well After Treatment

Couric detailed how she felt after receiving the news that she had breast cancer.

“I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head,” she recalled.

“The heart-stopping, suspended animation feeling I remember all too well came flooding back: Jay’s colon cancer diagnosis at 41 and the terrifying, gutting nine months that followed. My sister Emily’s pancreatic cancer, which would later kill her at 54, just as her political career was really taking off. My mother-in-law Carol’s ovarian cancer, which she was fighting as she buried her son, a year and nine months before she herself was laid to rest,” Couric recalled.

Her first husband, Jay Monahan, died from cancer, according to People magazine.

Couric had surgery to remove the tumor in her breast in July 2022. She then had several radiation treatments, and finished her last one in September 2022. Couric has been doing well in the time since.

The journalist also encouraged women to make sure they get their mammograms — on time.

“Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening,” she wrote on her website.

