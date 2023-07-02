Bravo Alum Weighs in on Luis Ruelas: ‘Usually There’s Smoke, There’s Fire’

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts about Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas on the June 20 episode of her podcast, “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel.” The former Bravo personality referenced that there have been various claims made against Ruelas. For instance, his RHONJ castmate, Margaret Josephs, accused Ruelas of making a threatening phone call to her son, Spencer Josephs, while he was at his place of work during the season 13 reunion. While filming the season 13 reunion, Frank Catania also alleged that Ruelas “hire[d] [private investigator] Bo Dietl to do a slander campaign against [him] and Joe Gorga.” In addition, Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, called Ruelas “a woman abuser” during the RHONJ season 13 finale. Ruelas denied each of the allegations.

While recording the podcast episode, Frankel compared Ruelas to Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers. People magazine reported that Ayers admitted he “forged medical documents from cancer hospital City of Hope” in 2015.

“What the h*** is — why is this guy Louie all anybody talks about? Like usually there’s smoke, there’s fire. It was Brooks years ago with Vicki Gunvalson and that was, you know, there was fire there. What the h*** is going on with this guy Louie and restraining orders and lawsuits? And like, there’s a lot going on,” said Frankel.

Frankel also shared she would like to know “how can so many people have so much against him.”

“I don’t like this,” said the Bravo alum.

The former RHONY star also stated that she believes Ruelas “seems fun” and Giudice is “in love with him.” She clarified, however, that while she respects Giudice, she is not close to the RHONJ star.

Giudice denied rumors that she and Ruelas have been having relationship issues on the June 21 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” She stated that she “love[s] and adore[s] him so much.” She also asserted that she would not create a storyline about having relationship issues for the sake of RHONJ.

“I don’t need a storyline, I have a lot going on,” stated the RHONJ star.

Bethenny Frankel Stated That She Thinks It Is ‘Genius’ If Luis Ruelas Hired Bo Dietl

Frankel made similar comments about Ruelas in the June 28 “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel” episode. She shared that she had hired Dietl “years ago” to help retrieve a stolen diamond ring. She stated while she did not find Dietl particularly helpful in handling her case, she believes it is “genius” if Ruelas hired the former NYPD detective to investigate the RHONJ cast. Both Ruelas and Dietl have denied that he hired the private investigator to investigate his wife’s RHONJ co-stars.

“It appears – when there’s smoke, there’s fire – that he has a decent amount to hide, he’s got some skeletons, people are concerned, I don’t know based on what – I don’t know anything about him,” said Frankel.

She went on to say that Ruelas is “fighting fire with fire” if he did receive Dietl’s help to investigate the RHONJ cast.

“He’s saying ‘I walked into this and everyone has s*** on me, so I’m getting s*** on everybody,’” said Frankel.

Bethenny Frankel Spoke About Teresa Giudice’s Feud With Her Brother

Frankel spoke about Giudice’s ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, on the June 18 episode of “ReWives.” Frankel stated that she believes Giudice and the Gorgas should make up for their own benefit.

“My advice to Melissa, Joe, Teresa and Luis is they have to find a way to come together because the whole thing will be inspirational for families everywhere and they could be a big success together, it would be amazing and entertaining to watch,” said the former Bravo star.

The RHONY alum went on to say that Bravo has been benefiting from Giudice’s ongoing issues with her brother.

“Bravo is winning and they are individually losing,” asserted the mother of one.

Giudice shared that she does not intend on reconciling with her brother and sister-in-law in a May 2023 interview with Extra. As fans are aware, the couple decided to not attend her August 2022 wedding because of events that transpired at the RHONJ season 13 finale. She stated that while she needs to step away from the relationship for her own well-being, she wishes the couple well.