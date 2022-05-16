Fans Show ‘Concern’ for Bethenny Frankel After New Photo

Fans are concerned over a new photo former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel posted on Instagram.

“Stranger Things have happened this evening…,” Frankel posted on May 14, 2022. “#strangerthings #strangerthings4 #strangerthingspremiere #redcarpetready Hair by: @hairbypucciarello PS. I did my makeup & I don’t filter…..”

Fans Think Bethenny Frankel Looks ‘Scary Skinny’ & ‘Emaciated’ After She Posts Her ‘Scary Things’ Red Carpet Look

Fans commented on Instagram showing concern for Frankel’s weight.

“Ok you’re gorgeous I love. You. EAt a bit more sweetie. You work too hard,” someone wrote. That comment received some backlash from fans and a follow-up comment was left which said, “I’m not shaming her. She is amazing and I worry – as I would for a friend that is putting so many others before herself if sometimes, maybe she doesn’t do all she can/should for herself. She works Soo hard. Probably too!!! Hard and she’s admit it and I am not shaming her. She’s thin to begin with. She’s super healthy and super conscientious and I’m saying it as if she’s a girlfriend I deeply love respect and know tends to forget to eat as much as she Shoudl when she’s super busy running her world. Only love. She’s looks amazing as always. And appreciate her post on how KK was irresponsible her speaking about losing weight fast to fit the dress. BF gets it!!!”

“Way too thin,” another fan wrote with a shocked emoji.

“I say this with love… you’re looking a little too thin,” someone said.

“Too much bone,” someone wrote. “scary skinny,” someone else wrote.

“What happened,” another fan commented.

“Too thin my darling,” another fan wrote.

“You are way too thin,” someone commented.

“You are a beautiful person inside and out but you look so tiny in this pic. I know you are naturally very slim and a small build but please look after yourself hun. I’m only saying this from genuine concern, not meanness, I have great admiration for you and all the good you do,” someone commented.

“You look emaciated,” someone wrote.

“You look too little. Look after yourself,” a fan said.

“Ye just really to thin you don’t look well at all eat for goodness sake you look anorexic not good!” someone pointed out.

Despite the several comments about her body, many fans wrote comments like “gorgeous”, “pretty” or “stunning” about Frankel’s red carpet look.

Bethenny Frankel Reveals Her Mount Rushmore of Real Housewives ‘That’s Original, that’s Classics’

While appearing on the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, May 16, 2022, to promote her new book “Business is Personal” Frankel was asked who her Mount Rushmore of ‘Real Housewives’ would be.

“I think the Mount Rushmore of Housewives if I had to do one Housewives and it had to be the Mount Rushmore of Housewives it would be me, NeNe [Leakes], Teresa [Giudice] and Lisa Vanderpump,” she said. “That would be my Mount Rushmore. That’s original. That’s classics, that would be insane. I’m not doing that, I’m just saying that would be it.”

