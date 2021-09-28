Bethenny Frankel Slammed for ‘Disgusting’ ‘Transphobic’ Language

Bethenny Frankel has been getting some negative feedback following the September 23, 2021, episode of her “Just B” podcast.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star spoke about a meeting that she had with other people at her daughter, Bryn’s, school — and shared that the topic of gender fluidity and the use of pronouns was brought up.

“We have to go into the fact that I did a Zoom for my daughter’s school and the pronouns conversation with each teacher, each parent, each child, and my daughter says in school, too, that everybody has to say their pronouns,” Frankel explained.

“And my daughter didn’t even know what hers were. And I can’t even blame you. I know what I am or what I think I am, but I have never said it out loud. It hasn’t come up for me. So she said she didn’t know,” Frankel continued. She went on to talk about what happened at summer camp, and continued her comments on the matter of pronouns and gender fluidity.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Said She Didn’t Send Her Daughter to Camp This Summer, but Received Email Updates From Other Parents Because She’s Part of a Thread

Frankel explained that she chose to keep her daughter home for the summer, telling other people that Bryn would be attending “Camp Mommy.”

The “Big Shot With Bethenny” star explained that the summer camps in the area have an email thread that basically keeps everyone in the loop as to what’s going on with the kids, and whatnot. “Every Jew knows what’s going on at all these camps,” Frankel said.

In one particular email, there was a story that came through about an all-girls camp.

“A person with a penis, who identifies as being a girl, went to the camp, and was in the bunk with the girls. And the girls saw her — cuz it’s her, because it’s a male anatomy but identifying as a woman — so the other girls saw a penis. And they’re like 9, 10-years-old, so the parents obviously weren’t that happy…this girl with a penis was making out with a lot of the different girls at the camp,” Frankel said.

“It’s an interesting conversation about a girl, a female anatomy, being in a male anatomy bunk or vice versa. Okay? So that’s a conversation. And they’re talking a lot about sports now, and how, is it fair if you’re on a team and somebody with a male anatomy who identifies as being a woman is playing, and is that fair?” Bethenny continued.

She pointed out that there are studies that show that even the “least proficient male” is still often “stronger” and “faster” than a woman. “So what about that conversation?” Frankel asked.

Frankel Was Slammed by Some on Social Media While Others Showed Their Support for What She Had to Say

A few social media users took to Twitter to react to Frankel’s podcast, calling her words “transphobic,” “disgusting,” and “offensive.”

“I was going to quote the transphobic language you used in the horrific intro to this episode, but it’s too hurtful to even put it in writing. Maybe do the bare minimum of research before you speak to your audience?” one Twitter user wrote.

“Agree I’ve listened to almost every episode and this rant was completely offensive and disgusting. How dare she,” added another.

“I listened based on your tweet and I can’t believe how small minded she is. It’s truly awful that she is using her platform to spread such ignorance and hate,” wrote a third.

On the flip side, some social media users applauded Frankel for speaking out on the matter from her own perspective, which is one that many said they agreed with.

“Thanks for standing up for traditional values! Proud of you. It seems these people ‘offended’ by your comments are intolerant of others’ values we hold dear. Such hypocrisy! Where’s the tolerance for my daughter NOT wanting to see a penis at camp?!” one tweet read.

“Kudos to Bethany [sic]. She dares to protect her daughter and be relatively honest about it. The overwhelming majority of parents I know (representing many walks of life) agree with her and would be even more assertive,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Lol. She’s completely correct,” added another.

