Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces Her Television Return

A “Real Housewives” star will be making another return to television.

After leaving “The Real Housewives of New York” in 2019, Bethenny Frankel has gone on to participate in a few other projects not affiliated with Bravo. In 2021, she starred on HBO Max’s “The Big Shot” in which she put qualified business people to help her run her Skinnygirl brand.

Although there have been rumors that Frankel was considering a return to RHONY — particularly the new Legacy version — the CEO doesn’t have any interest in coming back to Bravo, calling it “exhausting and emotional,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

However, Frankel has remained open to all opportunities that are presented to her and has decided to join a program alongside “Shark Tanks” Kevin O’Leary.

Frankel Will Co-Host ‘Money Court’ With O’Leary

On July 11, 2022, Frankel shared the news that she will be co-hosting an all-new season of Money Court alongside O’Leary.

“I have reached a place in my career where I say no more than I say yes to opportunities in the interest of a better quality of life. When this idea and opportunity presented itself and evolved into what it is, I was so excited to embark on this business entertainment journey. This was a quality production, a challenging business endeavor and a hilarious television experience,” Frankel said.

“At the end of each shooting day, reviewing case after case, Kevin & I would look at each other, stunned, exhausted and astonished at the intensity level of this process. As Kevin pointed out, you know you have something when every member of a massive tv crew is glued to the monitor waiting to hear our business verdict. To be able to help businesses navigate treacherous waters to try to survive and thrive in this climate, was a feat and a necessity. We welcomed the challenge,” she added.

CNBC confirmed that the show was renewed for another season, set to premiere in 2023.

Frankel Called the Experience an ‘Incredible Journey’

Frankel is really looking forward to fans being able to watch the new season of “Money Court” and she said that the experience on the show with O’Leary was an “incredible journey.”

In an interview with CNBC, Frankel said that she felt that she and O’Leary complimented each other well on the show.

“I was blown away by this production, by CNBCs dedication to providing real solutions for business owners, and by Kevin’s knowledge and desire to collaborate for the greater good. This is the space I was born to be in,” she also told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans seem to have very mixed feelings about the news.

“Eh. I feel like these two won’t be that likeable together. They’re both harsh and need someone with lighter energy to balance them out,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread about Frankel’s announcement.

“Oh God, two a******* in a room together. Will both their egos fit?” someone else commented.

“Can’t she just GO TO SLEEP?!?! Enough with her,” a third Redditor added.

The feedback on Frankel’s Instagram post was far more positive.

“So looking forward to watching. You have grown so much as a business woman, and are hysterically funny to boot. This can’t help but be a raging success,” an Instagram user commented.

“My two faves in one show!! I can’t deal!! My King and Queen of business,” read another comment.

“I look forward to you. You are smart, decisive, no-bullshit, and, I’m hoping you helped a lot of people, and enjoyed doing it,” a third person said.

