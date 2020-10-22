Bethenny Frankel Sounds off About DWTS Host Tyra Banks

In a since-deleted Tweet, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel slammed Tyra Banks.

Recently, Banks, who is the new host of Dancing With The Stars, allegedly said that she did not want any Real Housewives to be on the show in the future. In response, Frankel fired back at her on Twitter on October 22. Frankel’s tweet read, “Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC. Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I ❤️ has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

According to Page Six, multiple Real Housewives stars including Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne have starred on the show before. However, with Banks’ new gig, it doesn’t seem like that will be happening again any time soon. According to OK!, Banks is “not a fan” of The Housewives, and a source told the publication that, “the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.”

Banks was the host of the reality show America’s Next Top Model, which ran for 24 seasons.

Bethenny Frankel Quickly Clarified Her Comments

I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS. If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbwithbethenny — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 22, 2020

After Frankel wrote the tweet to Banks, she promptly deleted it and clarified her comment. Frankel tweeted, “I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS. If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbwithbethenny.” Recently, Frankel launched her own podcast, called Just B. She has already scored guests like Paris Hilton and Mark Cuban to make appearances.

After Frankel blasted Banks, some fans accused her of being racist. One fan wrote to Frankel, “It feels racist that your attacking a black woman in a position of power for something someone else said she said.” In response, Frankel tweeted again, writing, “Am I a Karen or a racist? I forgot what character assassination label you give me on Thursdays. Send me the schedule.”

Tyra Banks Has Responded to the Claims

On October 22, Banks’ publicist told Page Six that the claims that Banks did not want any more Real Housewives on Dancing With The Stars weren’t true. “This is 100 percent untrue,” Banks’ publicist, Elana Rose of the Rose Group, told Page Six. “She’s a huge fan of the ‘Housewives’ and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the ‘Housewives’? She has nothing to do with casting.”

Rose continued, telling Page Six, “She loves Andy [Cohen], she’s been on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ several times. She’s a huge fan of the Clubhouse.”

Also, not to mention, Eva Marcille, who was the winner of America’s Next Top Model Cycle 3, appeared in the last few seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

