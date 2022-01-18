Bethenny Frankel Puts Kanye West & the Kardashians on Blast

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is certainly keeping up. In a January 16 tweet, Frankel shaded Kanye West and the Kardashian family, criticizing their constant coverage in the media.

“I guess Keeping up with the Kardashians isn’t going to be that difficult thanks to daily updates from @kanyewest & of course, the mainstream media…” Frankel wrote.

Frankel’s tweet comes after West has been the subject of many stories in the media as of late. West made headlines on January 13 after he was accused of punching a fan who asked him for an autograph, according to Fox 11 LA, and then again on January 14 after he claimed in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was keeping him from being able to see his children. On January 15, West also claimed in a video on social media that he wasn’t allowed to know where his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party was, which was captured by Page Six at the time.

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-3, and then returned for seasons 7-11.

This Isn’t the First Time That Frankel Has Shaded the Kardashian Family on Twitter

This isn’t the first time that Frankel has voiced her opinion about the Kardashian family on social media. In September 2020, Frankel commented on an Instagram post from Us Weekly that shared a photo that Kylie Jenner had posted, which showed her daughter, Stormi Webster, wearing a pink Hermès backpack on her first day of school.

“I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen yet,” Frankel wrote in the comments section on Us Weekly’s Instagram photo, which was captured by Heavy at the time. “It’s everything wrong with everything.”

Later, on Oct. 1, 2020, Frankel followed up on her comment on Twitter, writing, “I commented on @usweekly on a 12k backpack on @KylieJenner daughter. I’m no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting (under the guise of a back to school post) during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice.”

Some ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Connections to the Kardashians

Even though Frankel may be calling out the family on social media, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is hanging out with them in real life. Richards’ good friend, Kris Jenner, has made cameos on the franchise before, and Richards has spoken about her longstanding friendship with the Kardashian matriarch in previous interviews.

“I have photos of Kris coming to my baby shower when I was pregnant with [22-year-old] Alexia,” Richards told People in 2019. “We’ve known each other for a long time!” Richards continued at the time, telling the outlet, “Kris is an incredible friend. She is unbelievably supportive. For someone who has so much going on in her life, she never forgets anything. She has been so good to me, so thoughtful. She is like family.”

