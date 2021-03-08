Bethenny Frankel In the Hot Seat Following Meghan Markle Tweet

It looks like former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel isn’t the only one who is “mentioning it all” this time. Following Frankel’s March 7 tweet about Meghan Markle’s sitdown interview with Oprah, the star has seemingly come under fire for her take on the special.

Some major celebrities and public figures have fired back at the star, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and writer Roxane Gay.

“Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s,” Stause wrote in response to Frankel’s tweet. “A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me. Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!”

Gay also called Frankel out, writing to the star, “Have you…. not seen the show you were on? Or are you the only fairly unknown actress whose allowed to have feelings?”

Frankel was a member of The Real Housewives of New York during the first three seasons and made a reappearance during seasons seven through 11.

Bethenny Frankel Has Also Been Called out About Her Workplace Behavior

Following Frankel’s tweet about Markle, others came forward with bad experiences that they had with the star in the past. Comedian Jessica Kirson blasted Frankel, claiming that she was “ordered around like a dog” while she worked for Frankel.

“I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total b**** to me,” Kirson wrote. “For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog. One day I walked off set because I had enough of your s***. Have a great day!”

Bethenny Frankel Apologized for Her Tweet

After watching the interview, Frankel took to Twitter to apologize for her previous comments about Markle. “I watch M & H sit down,” Frankel wrote late on the evening of March 7. “Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered (often to a fault) flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you.”

However, many of Frankel’s followers, including Chrishell Stause, were not buying the apology. “The privilege here is you never questioned using your voice,” Stause wrote back to Frankel. “And yet you used it on your huge platform to let it be known Meghan should be silenced. When I woke up to your asinine comparison, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice.”

Others seemed to side with Stause, with one user writing about Frankel’s apology, “You’re previous tweet didn’t mention a pandemic… we all supported you while your cried about your situation and you protected your daughter at all costs. M&H are just trying to protect their kids. Most of us knew this before the interview. Maybe think before you tweet.” Another fan wrote, “Apologize to the woman you trashed today. Without even watching first. Shame on you.”

