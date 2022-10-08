Bethenny Frankel Tears Into This Season’s RHOBH on Twitter

Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all!

In an Oct. 8 tweet, Frankel weighed in on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” even though she admitted she hasn’t exactly been following along with everything that’s been happening on the show. This season, Kathy Hilton came under fire after Lisa Rinna accused her of having a “meltdown” during the cast trip to Aspen. Rinna also accused Hilton of gossiping about the other cast members as well as her own sister, Kyle Richards.

Frankel has previously revealed that she used to babysit Hilton’s two daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton, when they were younger.

“I mean I haven’t even seen the show but these #rhobh clips have me looking at @Airbnb to go in there and f*** some s*** up,” Frankel wrote on Twitter. “Lol @andy.”

Frankel then followed up in another Tweet, responding to someone who joked that they would buy Frankel’s flight to Los Angeles. “@andy will put me on 1 couch & the whole lot on the other,” Frankel responded.

Viewers can catch part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on Bravo.

Bethenny Frankel Has Spoken About the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Ladies in the Past

This isn’t the first time that Bethenny Frankel has weighed in on what’s happening in the Beverly Hills world. During an October 2021 episode of her podcast, Just B, Frankel spoke about the guest appearance that she made on the franchise during its sixth season when they went on a cast trip to The Hamptons. Frankel claimed that the ladies were acting rude to Erika Girardi, who was the new cast member at the time.

“I’ve been in a crossover episode, I was in that episode when Erika came over to my house, they were all sending me things ahead of time that she was in, sending me sexy videos that she was in, they were telling me about her, rolling their eyes,” Frankel said during the podcast episode. “That wasn’t the caliber of person they wanted for Beverly Hills. They also thought she was boring.”

Frankel continued, “They brought her over to my house, and they hadn’t said a single thing to her face. They wanted me to be the person that said what they were thinking. I got it, and I understand why the producers wanted that as well. They tiptoe the most. The Beverly Hills Housewives are terrified to say what they really feel, they have to say what is politically correct and what will not be taken wrong. They are the most calculated in that regard.”

Kathy Hilton Was Excited to Film at the Beginning of This Season

Even though the tables may have turned by the end of filming, Hilton told HollywoodLife in December 2021 that she was happy to return to the show for her second season as a “friend of.”

“I love all the girls. I love the crew. I miss them. We had a great time,” Hilton told the outlet at the time.

Hilton first joined the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during season 11, where she appeared alongside her sister, Kyle Richards, as a “friend of” the cast.

