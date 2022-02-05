Bethenny Frankel Weighs in on Teresa Giudice’s Marital Choice

“She needs to protect her assets,” one user wrote in response. “Not the same world anymore. Women need to do this especially if they have children.” Another agreed, writing, “I agree! She definitely needs a prenup.. The old way of thinking needs to go away.” One more fan chimed in, “Right. If not for her …for her kiddos…but yes for her. Been there.”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-3, and then again during seasons 7-11.

Andy Cohen Told Giudice to Get a Prenup During ‘Watch What Happens Live’





When Giudice appeared on the February 1 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen asked if she was going to get a prenup. And, when the answer was “no,” Cohen tried to convince her on-air that it was a good idea to sign one.

“Are you and Luis doing prenups for the wedding?” Cohen asked her during the show.

“No,” Giudice responded. Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, who was behind the bar, also chimed in, asking, “Why would she sign a prenup?”

“Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup?” Cohen said. “To protect what she has, for him to protect what he has.”

Later on in the segment, Cohen said again, “I know, but you put it in writing. You just put it in writing. Of course, they don’t want to take anything from each other.”

Frankel Admitted That She Didn’t Want a Prenup When She Married Ex Jason Hoppy

Even though Frankel is urging Giudice to sign a prenup, she admitted during a December 14, 2021 episode of her podcast, Just B, that she didn’t want one when she married her ex, Jason Hoppy.

“I ended up marrying someone who was just a regular person, who seemed like they could handle all of what’s going on with me, and being in reality television,” Frankel said at the time about Hoppy. “And I was sort of proud of myself for just marrying someone who had a simple life, and they didn’t come from much, and so they would never want anything from me.”

Frankel continued, explaining that she found signing a prenup to be “embarrassing.”

“I’m trusting and I just don’t want to deal with this, and it was embarrassing,” Frankel admitted on the podcast. “The word ‘prenup’ was embarrassing to me. It’s uncomfortable, it’s awkward. A contract when you get married? It’s an uncomfortable, awkward concept.”

