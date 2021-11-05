Bethenny Frankel Looks Unrecognizable in Recent Instagram Photo

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star, Bethenny Frankel, shared a photo on Instagram and fans are noticing how different she looks.

Bethenny shared a photo of herself on November 4, glammed up ahead of a big birthday dinner but fans noticed the iconic RHONY star looked a bit different than she usually does.

“OMG. What did she do?” one Instagram user wrote. Several other fans replied to the comment agreeing with the shock. “I barely recognized her! If not for the name on the account and a general resemblance to the Bethenny we all know and love. How sad…. I bet she’s going back to RHONY and thought she needed a facelift.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “She looks like Michael Jackson.”

Other users weren’t as harsh, complementing her but still commenting on the change, “Pretty but completely different face,” someone wrote on Instagram. “I was thinking the same thing. She has done something which is totally fine. I’m all about aging gracefully. Just looks different,” someone else replied.

“I’m sorry Bethany but this picture doesn’t look like you,” someone wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, you’re a beautiful woman it’s just this picture.”

On Reddit, more fans discussed the change in Bethenny’s face.

“We always talk about Kyle and Dorit having head transplants- but who is this,” someone wrote on the forum. “Stop this is complete Kyle Richards cosplay,” someone else replied.

Some commenters on Instagram accused Bethenny of having work done, “You look different what did you do to your face? Did you have your nose done? You look good but different.”

Bethenny was celebrating her 51st birthday and shared photos of an elaborately dressed table and a menu with her name at the top in her Instagram story. She also shared a photo of herself with her daughter Bryn Hoppy.

Bethenny Blasts New Real Housewives Tell-All Book as ‘Women Trashing Women’

Dave Quinn’s tell-all book about the Housewives, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé” has caused quite a stir amongst the fans and housewives alike. Bethenny, who declined to be interviewed for the book, isn’t a fan of it. “I think we need more stories about women trashing women…Or….we can publish a book about it? Is that a good idea?” Bethenny tweeted on October 25 . “PS. I’ve had my regrettable moments but capitalizing on our weaknesses? That’s ‘rich’….literally #WomenSupportingWomen lol.” The book features behind-the-scenes stories , insider information, and additional details about iconic Housewives moments from throughout the years. There’s also been accusations and spilled secrets.

Jill Zarin Says Bethenny Was a ‘Nobody’ Before She Appeared on RHONY

One of the stories shared in Quinn’s book were comments that Bethenny’s former best friend, Jill Zarin said.

“Kelly Bensimon was a supermodel and Bethenny Frankel couldn’t sell a cupcake in a grocery store,” Jill told Quinn for the book in regards to Kelly and Bethenny’s feud . “Honestly, she was a nobody.”

Bethenny and Jill have not been friends in years after a feud on the show turned into a long-standing friendship breakup. Despite a brief make-up in 2018 during Zarin’s husband’s funeral, she says she doesn’t see a friendship with Bethenny ever happening again.