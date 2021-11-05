Bethenny Frankel Looks Unrecognizable in Recent Instagram Photo

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star, Bethenny Frankel, shared a photo on Instagram and fans are noticing how different she looks.
Bethenny shared a photo of herself on November 4, glammed up ahead of a big birthday dinner but fans noticed the iconic RHONY star looked a bit different than she usually does.
“OMG. What did she do?” one Instagram user wrote. Several other fans replied to the comment agreeing with the shock. “I barely recognized her! If not for the name on the account and a general resemblance to the Bethenny we all know and love. How sad…. I bet she’s going back to RHONY and thought she needed a facelift.”
Another Instagram user wrote, “She looks like Michael Jackson.”
Other users weren’t as harsh, complementing her but still commenting on the change, “Pretty but completely different face,” someone wrote on Instagram. “I was thinking the same thing. She has done something which is totally fine. I’m all about aging gracefully. Just looks different,” someone else replied.
“I’m sorry Bethany but this picture doesn’t look like you,” someone wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, you’re a beautiful woman it’s just this picture.”
On Reddit, more fans discussed the change in Bethenny’s face.
“We always talk about Kyle and Dorit having head transplants- but who is this,” someone wrote on the forum. “Stop this is complete Kyle Richards cosplay,” someone else replied.
Some commenters on Instagram accused Bethenny of having work done, “You look different what did you do to your face? Did you have your nose done? You look good but different.”
Bethenny was celebrating her 51st birthday and shared photos of an elaborately dressed table and a menu with her name at the top in her Instagram story. She also shared a photo of herself with her daughter Bryn Hoppy.
