Bethenny Frankel Gives Update on Paul Bernon Wedding Planning

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel has updated fans on how her wedding planning with Paul Bernon is going.

While appearing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22, Frankel spoke to Entertainment Tonight with her daughter Bryn Hoppy by her side.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethenny Frankel Says She and Paul Bernon Are ‘Being in the Moment’ & Are Not ‘Rushing’ Wedding Planning

“We are happy with where we are. We’re honestly just so happy that we’re being in the moment,” Frankel told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, you know, I’m not a spring chicken, so it’s not like we’re rushing.”

Frankel’s last wedding, to Bryn’s father Jason, was turned into a spin-off show “Bethenny After After” but she told the outlet she “definitely” wants a smaller wedding this time around.

Bethenny Shared Her iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit on Instagram and the Fans Went Wild for It

On March 23, Frankel shared two photos of her red carpet look

“Is the party in the front or the back? Slide to decide…,” Frankel wrote. She also tagged her stylist and used various hashtags surrounding the award show.

"STUNNING," a fan wrote. "Looking amazing B," another fan wrote.

"The front inviting you into the party at the back," a fan commented on the post.

“So gorgeous!!!!!!!! Love it!!! Rocking body,” someone wrote. “ok this is like, HOT hot,” another fan wrote.

“Wow! I’d say the back, B! You look beautiful,” another fan said.

“Wow, you look beautiful from any angle,” someone wrote.

“Aiding countries and looking hot doing it,” a fan wrote alluding to her charity work in Ukraine.

“Oh that is beautiful!” someone said. “Gorgeous! Simply beautiful!” another person wrote.

“Smoking hot,” someone else wrote.

Bethenny Clapped Back at a Fan Who Said Paul Bernon ‘Looks Like Your Son’

On March 15, 2022, Frankel shared a photo with Bernon with the caption, “He loves me….and I’m the luckiest girl in the world. You’re the best partner anyone could ask for…I love you Paul.” He commented on the post writing, “I love you,” with a heart emoji.

But not all the comments on the post were kind. A fan wrote something about the couple’s age gap and Frankel responded.

”He looks like your son” a fan wrote with a shocked emoji.

Frankel replied, “He is my son. It’s a new trend.”

Several fans defended Frankel in the comments.

"Hardly," a fan wrote in reply to the age gap comment.

"that's a horrible thing to say. Let's see how your man looks and judge you just the same!" another fan said.

“this is a stupid idiotic comment.. are your related to Ramona ?” someone commented. “she’s obviously ramona’s mother,” another commenter wrote.

“Holy fkn shit, the things people say behind a keyboard,” another person said. “You two look fabulous!”

“def does NOT look like your son,” another fan commented.

“You could definitely not pass for his mother,” someone wrote.

“You are a good looking woman who got her man! Gotta laugh at the haters! Block her. She doesn’t deserve to suck up all of your great post filled with tips and tricks!” a fan wrote with several flame emojis.

“ok, Brandy,” a fan wrote with the eye roll emoji. “First, that is complete BS, second, even if B looked 60 years old and her fiancé looked 30, why would you feel that you had to say something? There is a war going on, be kind.”

