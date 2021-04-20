Is Bethenny Frankel Already Planning Her Wedding to Paul Bernon?

Bethenny Frankel is engaged to beau Paul Bernon, but is the former “Real Housewives of New York” star planning on getting married soon? Not exactly. In an interview with Marie Claire, Bethenny revealed that she’s actually not heading to the altar anytime in the immediate future.

“It just doesn’t seem right, right now,” Bethenny said. However, just because she’s not racing down the aisle doesn’t mean that she’s not extremely happy to be engaged.

“I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful,” Bethenny told ExtraTV after news of her engagement broke.

Bethenny and Paul got engaged just two months after Bethenny’s divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy was finalized. According to Page Six, a judge signed off on the divorce in January 2021, eight years after Bethenny and Jason split. In March 2021, Bethenny was spotted rocking a massive diamond ring during a beach day in Florida.

Bethenny and Paul have been dating since 2018. The two briefly split in 2020, but got back together a short while later.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethenny Isn’t Sure if She Wants to Get Married in New York

Bethenny doesn’t seem to be super into planning her upcoming nuptials. After leaving the “Real Housewives of New York,” she’s been focused on other business ventures. The reality star told Marie Claire that she’d ultimately like to get to a place where she’s no longer on television, but that will have to come some time after her new show “The Big Shot With Bethenny” runs its course.

The new reality series is pegged as a “business competition show” and will premiere on April 29, 2021, on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Bethenny’s personal life seems to be in a really good place. The Skinnygirl founder splits her time between New York, Greenwich, Connecticut, and Paul’s home city of Boston, Massachusetts. This, of course, opens up a question about where Bethenny and Paul will end up getting married — when the time is right, of course.

During her interview with ExtraTV, Bethenny was asked if she’d have her wedding in New York. “I’m not sure. I’m not sure. I mean, I love New York. I’m not sure,” she said.

Bethenny’s Engagement Ring Could Be Worth More Than $1 Million

It’s no secret that Bethenny’s engagement ring is impressive. According to People magazine, the emerald cut center stone could be upwards of 15 carats. Diamond expert Mike Fried told the outlet that the ring could be valued at more than $1 million!

“With its stunning size and exquisite style, Bethenny’s ring is a nod to her relationship with Paul Bernon and their future together,” Fried told the outlet.

Regardless of the pricey bling on her left hand, Bethenny has her hand in quite a few things at present, and wedding planning doesn’t sound like one of them. Bethenny and Paul may also choose to elope — who knows? — but she will do things on her terms, which is one things that Bethenny has always done.

Above all else, Bethenny is a mom. Her 10-year-old daughter Bryn will likely play a big role in whatever Bethenny and Paul decide to do in the future — when it comes to their wedding — and beyond.

READ NEXT: ‘RHONY’ Taglines Have Been Revealed