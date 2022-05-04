Bethenny Frankel Tears Into Kim Kardashian for Comments About Drastic Weight Loss

Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram to share her feelings on something that came out of the Met Gala.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star expressed her displeasure with Kim Kardashian, who openly shared that she lost 16 pounds in two weeks in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s gown.

Kardashian was given an opportunity to wear the vintage dress, which Monroe wore while singing happy birthday tp President John F. Kennedy in 1962. According to People magazine, the dress has been on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Orlando, Florida.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds,” Kardashian said on the red carpet at the May 2, 2022, Met Gala in New York City.

“It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala],” she added.

Frankel didn’t agree with Kardashian putting that information out there, since she is a role model for young girls, women, and mothers all over the globe.

Frankel Wasn’t a Fan of Kardashian’s Weight Loss Comments

Frankel didn’t hold back when talking about Kardashian’s decision to lose weight to fit into Monroe’s gown.

“So, regarding the Met Gala drastic weight loss by Kim Kardashian if you need to lose weight for a role, it’s your body, your choice,” Frankel said.

“But when you are the most photographed famous person to walk this planet, who young women and mothers look to everything that you do and wear and say… to publicly say that you lost 16 pounds in two weeks to fit into a dress… the most superficial of reasons, is all wrong. Young girls hang on every word and effort and lip gloss. And it’s incorrect,” she continued.

In the post’s caption, Frankel said that discussing such drastic weight loss doesn’t set a “good example” for young people.

“It’s time we started accepting reality and who we really are and what we really look like. It’s our responsibility to set a good example for young women & men. What we look like is the least interesting thing about us and that has become a faint memory. #enoughisenough,” she wrote, adding, “Young girls are currently googling what the 16 LB weight loss diet is used to fit into prom dresses.”

Frankel Went on to Slam People Who Alter Their Photos to Make Their Bodies Look Different on Social Media

Frankel’s rant didn’t stop there. The podcast host went on to talk about celebrities and other public figures who alter their photos.

“And while I’m at it, to deceptively post pictures that is not what your body actually looks like. To filter your body to the point that it doesn’t look like what your body actually looks like is deceptive a.k.a. lying,” she said.

“If you have a business and someone wants to come buy it and you tell them that it does $1 billion a year in sales and in fact is does $987 million a year in sales, it’s lying. So, we have to start watching what we’re showing young women in particular and what we’re saying and what we’re doing,” she concluded.

