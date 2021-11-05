Angry Fans Suggest ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Boycott After Erika Jayne Brought Back

Some “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans are discussing boycotting the upcoming season of the show. The idea was shared on Reddit after the fourth installment of the reunion special aired on Bravo on November 3, 2021.

One of the main reasons that fans are upset with the network is due to the fact that Erika Jayne is coming back for season 12, despite her legal troubles. While she hasn’t been convicted of anything, many fans don’t think she should have been able to renew her contract.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Reddit User Put Together a Thread About Being ‘Exhausted’ by the Network’s Decision to ‘[Allow] the Villains to Win’

Erika Jayne certainly isn’t the first “Housewives” star to appear on the show amid legal drama. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, for example, was actually convicted of mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud, and spent time behind bars, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. Giudice returned to filming following her prison sentence.

In “Salt Lake City,” Jen Shah is also facing legal trouble. She has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, People magazine previously reported.

Erika hasn’t been charged with any crime. Her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi is in hot water, however, following claims of embezzlement. Erika is being sued, according to Us Weekly. Her legal troubles have been a major story line on the show.

“Aren’t you tired of being filled with anger and frustration after each episode? To feel helpless and exhausted as Bravo constantly allows the villains to win? To get away unscathed? And [realize] that we are complicit to this? By our very act of continuing to watch, we’re allowing and enabling this to continue? That each and every one of our views contribute to Lisa and Erika’s salaries? That by going back next season, we are condoning their choice to keep terrible people who have perpetuated awful, abusive [behavior] with severe real life consequences?” the original posted kicked off a thread.

“Despite our complaints, most of us are hooked on the show and we still watch it because curiosity gets the better of us. I get it, I have done it too. But enough is enough,” the OP added, suggesting that fans band together to skip out on the next season of “RHOBH.”

Many Fans Are Angry That Erika Jayne Is Coming Back

Several fans agreed with the original poster’s assessment, and many have said that they have no interest in watching another season. The most common reason is that Erika is still on the show — and some people don’t want it to be a success because of that.

“I’m here for a boycott, Erika is trash and I hate to contribute to her paycheck,” one Redditor commented.

“I’ve been thinking the same thing. I’m down to Beverly Hills and New York and I’ve had enough. This Erika thing was so vile, I feel I’m adding to the disfunction. The Erika outcome will be out on the news. Yes, I will boycott but sadly nothing will change, except I won’t be part of it,” another wrote.

“Hearing that Erika was recast and got a raise!!!! I’m done too. it’s ruined. Just like NY, just like VPR, just like Southern Charm, just like OC. This franchise is losing its way, it’s lame,” a third comment read.

“I agree, they crossed a line by letting Erika roam free on top of everything else, so I really have no interest in watching another season of this! All I wanted this season was for someone to properly confront her,” a fourth wrote.

“I love this. I feel dirty after every episode for helping them lift up these horrible people. Erika’s salary for this season is rumored to be off the charts. I love Sutton and Garcelle but I am not watching anymore,” added a fifth.

