Are Bill & Jennifer Aydin Still Together?

The ladies of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are back for another season, and so is their drama. From the looks of the trailer, this season will focus a lot on the ladies’ romantic relationships, and Jennifer Aydin and her husband, Bill Aydin, are no exception. During the season 12 trailer, Margaret Josephs is heard saying about Aydin, “She doesn’t even know if her marriage is going to last. She doesn’t know if she wants to stay with Bill.”

So, are the two still together? Yes, Aydin and her husband are still married and their relationship seems to be going strong. On her Instagram page, Aydin has been posting a lot of snaps of her family, with one of the most recent photos having been posted on January 23.

“It’s best when we’re all together,” Aydin wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed her entire family celebrating her daughter, Olivia Aydin’s, 9th birthday.

Viewers can catch the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Another ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Will Expose a Secret Involving Aydin’s Family This Season

The description that was posted by Bravo about season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” reveals that Margaret Josephs exposes a major Aydin family secret, which will really affect Aydin and her marriage.

“Jennifer publicly faces the biggest hardship and insecurity in her marriage when family secrets are revealed and rise to the forefront,” Bravo’s description reads. “After the news is brought to light, not only does Jennifer fight to protect her family, but she’s also left to reevaluate her contentious friendship with Margaret.”

And, while speaking to E! News in January 2022, Aydin confirmed that a big family secret of hers does get exposed this season.

“I’ll have you know that this secret that nobody knew about was really, on my end, nobody knew,” Aydin admitted to the outlet. “I mean, I didn’t tell my parents, I didn’t tell my best friend, I didn’t tell my cousin, I didn’t tell my sister, not my siblings. To the grave is where I was going to take the secret.”

Aydin’s Marriage Isn’t the Only Relationship That Comes Into Question on the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

During this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Teresa Giudice’s relationship with her new fiancé, Luis Ruelas, will also come into question by the other ladies, with Margaret Josephs leading the charge. Since Giudice started dating Ruelas in July 2020, there have been a number of rumors about how he has treated his past girlfriends, including a tell-all by Page Six which was published in April 2021.

“She’s not too happy with the Marge,” Josephs said about Giudice on the January 7 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “I think I am very honest with the way I feel about certain things. Teresa doesn’t always like to hear that from me and she gets upset and obviously, it’s pertaining to her relationship. She gets very mad, and you know, she’s got a hot temper.”

Josephs continued, “If you truly care about someone and truly like someone it’s important to be honest with them. I’m not a yes woman, you know, at my age, I don’t have to ‘yes’ anybody to death. My best friends in the world — you have to be honest with everybody.”

