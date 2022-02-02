Blind Suggests Bill Aydin Is Still Cheating on Jennifer Aydin

On February 1, 2022, during the season premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Jennifer Aydin confirmed that her husband Bill Aydin cheated on her. The confession, of sorts, happened at Teresa Giudice’s pool party after Margaret Josephs brought up the affair.

During a back-and-forth between Jennifer and Margaret, Jennifer says that “everybody’s got skeletons in their closet.” Margaret is quick to accuse Jennifer of talking about everyone’s skeletons but avoiding her own.

“You always say Bill’s the best…he had an affair. Everybody knows,” Margaret said, adding, “and that’s why he left his old job.” Fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice was involved in the conversation and looked at Margaret almost confused. “Her marriage isn’t as perfect as she says it is,” Margaret tells Teresa.

Margaret then goes on to explain that Bill had an affair with “the office manager.” Jennifer is quick to correct her — and in doing so, confirms that Bill was unfaithful to her. Jennifer reveals that the woman that Bill cheated with was actually a pharmaceutical rep.

Here’s what you need to know:

A 6-Month-Old Blind Suggested That Bill Still Cheats on Jennifer

Rumors that Bill had an affair have been floating around for months, thanks, in part, to a blind that was sent to DeuxMoi in August 2021, which can be seen on Reddit here. The anonymous source who sent in the blind claims that a RHONJ affair happened 10 years ago.

The cheating bombshell came out at the end of the episode, outing Bill and leaving RHONJ fans with plenty of questions. While Jennifer’s home life is expected to be a major storyline on the season, there are some thing that may not actually come out. The woman’s name whom Bill cheated with, for example. Meanwhile, there has also been a blind that Bill’s affair wasn’t actually a one-time thing.

A blind sent in to the BravoandCocktails Instagram account had a major accusation attached.

“Bill cheats on Jennifer consistently with this [Skinceuticals] sales rep that goes into his office. I met her at [a New Year’s Eve] party in NJ in 2020. He was taking her on vacation to St. Barths and she invited me to come along. I declined,” the blind read.

Jennifer Never Thought News of Her Affair Would Get Out

In an interview with Us Weekly ahead of the season 12 premiere, Jennifer said that she didn’t expect anyone to ever find out about the skeleton in her closet.

“I had no idea that I thought nobody would ever find out. … I never told anybody. Nobody knew — [not] my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin. Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family,” she told the outlet.

Despite the affair coming to light on RHONJ, it seems as though Jennifer and Bill have worked things out and have made peace with the past. As evidenced by Jennifer’s Instagram account, she and Bill seem better than ever before.

Not only have the two been spending time with their five children, but they’ve also been spotted on double dates with pals, including Teresa Giudice and her fiance Louie Ruelas.

READ NEXT: Bill Aydin’s Affair With a Co-Worker Confirmed on RHONJ