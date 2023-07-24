Bo Dietl Offers His Investigative Services to Andy Cohen

Bo Dietl just made Andy Cohen an offer that he may not want to refuse.

The New York City private investigator, who became a storyline on the most recent season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” spoke out in a July 24, 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

During the interview, Dietl revealed that he would love the chance to set the record straight on Louie Ruelas’ claims that he investigated the RHONJ cast, and he also offered his services to prescreen potential Bravo stars.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bo Dietl Told Andy Cohen He’d Do Background Checks on Potential Cast Members

Dietl is a retired NYPD who runs his own private investigation/security firm, Beau Dietl & Associates. But on the RHONJ season 13 finale, “Flappers of Fury,” his name was unexpectedly thrown into the Housewives world when Teresa Giudice’s husband Louie Ruelas alleged that Dietl investigated the cast of the Bravo reality show for him.

Dietl vehemently denied Ruelas’ claims that he was hired to dig up dirt on the cast. While speaking with Yontef, Dietl said he told Ruelas, “’Louie, you can’t do this to me. I’m a professional and you brought my professionalism down when you threw my name out. I’m not a hired hooker. You didn’t hire me.’”

But Dietl added that he would be happy to be hired by Cohen and Bravo TV to do background checks before they cast stars on their reality shows.

“If I got hired by Andy Cohen to do backgrounds on all these cast members — which is not unusual if you’re running a major multi-million dollar show — maybe you want to know if the people in your show are, you know, credible,” Dietl said to Yontef. “If Andy wants us to hire us to do backgrounds on all the cast members, Andy, hire us. I’ll give you a contract. But it will be confidential. But then again, if we find something bad, then it will be your right to utilize it the way you do it.”

Andy Cohen Revealed that Bo Dietl Contacted Him – Twice

Dietl has repeatedly denied that he was hired by Ruelas to investigate the RHONJ cast, even posting a fiery video message on Instagram to announce that he was “never hired by Lou Ruelas for any investigation on any cast members.”

And while Cohen has stated that he has never met him in person, he confirmed that Dietl reached out to him to reiterate that he did not investigate the cast on behalf of Ruelas. On his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy,” in June 2023, Cohen told listeners, “Bo Dietl tracked me down last week, and he was like, ‘Look, Louie never hired me.’”

But Cohen wasn’t totally sold on Dietl’s story. “Like, how would Louie come up with it on camera several times and say you got him info on people? And [Dietl’s] like, ‘I don’t know, he’s just talking.’”

Days later, Cohen revealed that Dietl texted him again. “I just want to say on his behalf, he said, ‘I never did any investigations on the cast of the Housewives of New Jersey. I never said that I didn’t do any other investigations for Louie.’” Cohen quoted the investigator as telling him.

“So, he’s saying that Louie didn’t hire him to investigate the cast of the Housewives of Jersey, so that’s a very specific thing he’s saying,” Cohen noted. “He’s not saying he doesn’t have [info].”

Dietl also addressed his contact with Cohen and claimed he told him that he’d go on his late-night show “Watch What Happens Live” to talk about the investigation story.

“Andy, throw me on your show,” Dietl said. “I’ll go on, I’ll do a show with you. I don’t care. … Andy, I’ll do any show you want, you one-on-one with me. I’ll do anything you want.”

“I tell the truth and I think I, I have enough of entertainment value. I have a good Q rating,” Dietl also said.

A Q rating or Q score is “a scale measuring the popularity of a person or thing typically based on dividing an assessment of familiarity by an assessment of favorable opinion,” according to Merriam-Webster’s definition.

Dietl went on to say that he likes Cohen and thinks he’s good at what he does. “I think he’s one of the most talented guys,” Dietl added. “I mean that about Andy. I’m not, I’m not trying to stroke him. I’m telling him the truth. He really built a great little empire and entertainment value. That’s why people tune in.”

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star Shares Big News About Her Son