Bo Dietl Releases Fiery Video Amid RHONJ Drama: WATCH

The name Bo Dietl was mentioned by Louie Ruelas on the final episode of season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During a scene on the finale, Ruelas tells a group of people at Dolores Catania’s party that Dietl, a retired NYPD homicide detective who works as a private investigator, “knows s*** about everybody in this room.”

“Bo Dietl, who’s, like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. There’s so much more,” Ruelas said.

Dietl’s name was brought up on part 1 of the RHONJ reunion, which aired on May 30, 2023, and hours before, Dietl released a video message on Instagram in an attempt to set the record straight about his involvement — or lack thereof — with the “Real Housewives” cast.

Dietl says he’s been in the PI business for 38 years but “right now” has been “answering questions about the “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“I was never hired by Lou Ruelas for any investigation on any cast members,” Dietl said, adding, “I want to set the story straight today.”

Bo Dietl Says Louie Ruelas Had ‘No Right’ to ‘Abuse’ His Name

In his video, Dietl says that he’s seeing his name all over social media. He claims that he was never hired by Ruelas and he doesn’t seem too happy that Ruelas — who is (or was?) a friend of his — used his name on a reality television show.

“He had no right to abuse my name and tell these other people that I did investigations on them,” Dietl said in the video he posted on May 30, 2023. He went on to explain what his firm does, including security. He used the remainder of his Instagram video to plug his company, Bo Dietl and Associates.

The caption that accompanied Dietl’s post attempts to further remove him from any involvement with the RHONJ cast.

“Firstly, you don’t get to work with the top C-Suites of the world’s greatest companies for 38 years digging up dirt on Housewives. Secondly, we take breaches of confidentiality very seriously and any disclosures of retainment of services require both client and firm to agree. This permission was never sought,” his caption read.

Bo Dietl Previously Released a Statement in Attempt to Clear His Name

This isn’t the first time that Dietl has spoken out after his name was said by Ruelas on RHONJ.

He previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight denying any business involvement with the RHONJ cast.

“The fact is, look, I know Louie and Teresa, I’ve known ’em for a long time, over the years. I’ve known them very well, I’ve been to their home for their housewarming of their home. I’m not part of this Housewives stuff,” Dietl told the outlet.

“All I really know is, I like Louie and I like Teresa. Now, all of a sudden, he gets into a beef with his brother-in-law, and the next thing he opens his mouth, and the brother-in-law knows he knows me, so what is he gonna say? ‘I got the most famous private investigator — I got dirt on every one of yous.’ It was all bologna and it never happened,” he added.

