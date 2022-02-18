Is Another ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise in the Works?

Andy Cohen has been very busy over at Bravo as more “Real Housewives” franchises are continuously getting off the ground.

In November 2021, Bravo announced that “The Real Housewives of Dubai” would begin filming for a 2022 release, marking the first international franchise for the network.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” Cohen, who is the show’s executive producer, said in a press release.

There have been all kinds of other franchise rumors, including new shows in Nashville, Tennessee, and Boston, Massachusetts. While it’s unclear if any of these new cities will get off the ground in the coming years, the rumors that Boston was next on Cohen’s list recently took off.

Jason Varitek’s Wife Teased RHOB

On February 9, 2022, the wife of a former Boston Red Sox player Jason Varitek tweeted about a possible new franchise.

“So they’re casting Real Housewives Of Boston???? Is this real? I mean….. OK!” Catherine Varitek tweeted. “@Andy you read for me?” she added, tagging Cohen. She used the crying with laughter emoji, the face with sunglasses emoji, and added the tag #RHOB for good measure.

Several fans responded to Catherine’s comment, and she responded to one in particular.

“OOOOOO you’re way to classy for all that trashy,” the comment read.

“I would NEVER expose my family like that. I was joking,” she responded.

Cohen Previously Said Boston Wasn’t a City He Was Looking to Franchise

Despite plenty of rumors about a new major city in the United States being added to Bravo’s line-up, it doesn’t sound like Boston is very high on the list — at least it wasn’t for Cohen. Back in 2014, he told the Boston Globe that Boston wasn’t likely to become a new “Real Housewives” city.

Meanwhile in 2011, a parody of the Housewives’ franchise was created. Jackie, Amber, Dawn, Sharon, Chaffin are all women from South Boston a.k.a. Southie. The mini-YouTube series consisted of a handful of videos that were stereotypical of the area. The women exaggerated just about everything there is about Boston — and the videos proved to be very popular.

“All the women in the video are Massachusetts natives, and I think there’s something inherently funny in the kinds of ballsy women you’d find in South Boston,” Lucia Aniello told Bostinno. “We did it for fun. There are a ton of funny women out here in LA and a ‘Real Housewives’ parody is a great way to show them off,” she added.

The video, which features some content that some may find offensive, can be seen on YouTube here. It has been viewed more than 1.7 million times. Of course the spoof doesn’t come close to depicting what a “Real Housewives of Boston” series might look like, but it seems as though the city won’t be getting its own franchise to prove otherwise.

