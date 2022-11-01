There’s a Major Development in the Bot Attack Case Launched by Diana Jenkins

There is a new development in the legal case that was opened by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins.

Jenkins, who joined RHOBH in the show’s twelfth season, launched an investigation and a lawsuit against Jane/John Doe following a bot attack on Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son, Jax. The lawsuit was filed in an effort to find out who may have been behind the hurtful, racist messages sent to the 14-year-old on social media back in August 2022.

“People do bad things. It is wrong to send racist and bullying messages to a fourteen- year-old boy. It is wrong to deceive the public into believing an innocent woman is responsible for sending those messages. And it is wrong to mastermind this hateful campaign in anonymity. This action seeks to unmask and hold accountable the morally bankrupt person who has attacked a child and placed blame for his/her actions on Ms. Jenkins,” read the court documents, which were previously obtained by Heavy.

On November 1, 2022, a source close to production told Heavy that the person behind the bot attacks is one step closer to being identified.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Subpoena Revealed the IP Address of the Person Behind the Attacks

A source told Heavy that a subpoena to Meta uncovered the IP address of an Instagram user that sent at least some of those hateful messages to Jax.

The IP address belongs to a resident in Northern California who used the account “queenofthetea_” to send the messages. It seems as though that Instagram account no longer exists.

Other records were also uncovered, linking the attacks to different IP addresses located overseas. While it’s unclear if the overseas accounts were simply VPNs (virtual private networks) or the actual location of the person or people behind the attacks, Jenkins and her team are very confident in what the subpoena revealed.

“Diana is absolutely thrilled by this news,” the source told Heavy. “She cannot wait to get concrete proof so that the person behind the attack can be identified publicly and held accountable for their despicable conduct.”

Jenkins Plans to Move Forward With Her Lawsuit

The findings in the subpoena to Meta were a big step forward in the case, but Jenkins certainly isn’t going to walk away now. She plans on issuing additional additional subpoenas in hopes of finding the name (or names) of who was behind the bot attack.

Jenkins’ attorneys will continue working on the case and may soon have the name of the person who pays for the internet and telephone service at the place where the IP address was found.

“Diana is a humanitarian who opposes all forms of hate, especially racism directed at a child,” the source explained to Heavy. “Whoever did this must and will face the consequences of their actions.”

Heavy has also reached out to Beauvais, who revealed that she has also launched her own investigation into the cyber attack on her son. Beauvais’ rep did not return Heavy’s request for comment.

