RHOBH Star Mourns Loss of Late Actress & Friend on Social Media

Bozoma Saint John, who joined the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast for its upcoming 14th season, is mourning the loss of her friend, actress Erica Ash, who died at the age of 46 on July 28, 2024.

Saint John took to her Instagram account to share a message about Ash, who appeared on several television series, like “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “MADtv,” and “Survivor’s Remorse.” The Instagram post featured a picture of Ash and Saint John posing together. The following slide consisted of a text message exchange between the two friends. According to the texts, Ash and Saint John had plans to travel together in December 2024.

“Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. Erica was a loving and beautiful friend to me, as well as a talented and charismatic actress/comedienne to the world,” wrote Saint John in the caption of her July 29 Instagram post. “I wish I had more eloquent words to mark her passing… [B]ut all I can muster in my shock is… I love you, @theericaash. I will still celebrate you in Ghana in December… and forever. ❤️✨”

Several social media users flocked to the post’s comments section to give Saint John condolences.

“That’s heartbreaking losing people who you just know will live a long and vibrant life as they currently are in your eyes… I’m sorry, blessings,” wrote a commenter.

“My deepest condolences to you and all of her loved ones. 🙏🏾🕊🕯🌹,” shared a different person.

“So sorry for the loss of your beloved friend,” added another.

Erica Ash’s Family Released a Statement Following Her Death

Deadline reported Ash died following a battle with cancer. Her family released a statement to the publication following the actress’ death.

“Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts,” read the statement.

The creator and showrunner of “Survivor’s Remorse,” Mike O’Malley, also shared kind words about Ash to the publication. According to O’Malley, “Erica Ash had a booming laugh that filled the set of ‘Survivor’s Remorse’ every day,”

“It was a loud and generous laugh. The kind of loud and genuine laugh that made you turn your head to see what you were missing. The kind of laugh that signified life being lived to the fullest. Erica did,” said O’Malley to Deadline.

He also noted that her role as Mary Charles “M-Chuck” Calloway on “Survivor’s Remorse” earned her a nomination “for an NAACP Image award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2017.”

“[Ash] deserved that accolade and many more. She loved being on a show, working as an actor, and crafting a character that she could call her own. She was fearless, hilarious, compelling. But most of all — she was a good person. A team player. A woman you loved being around. To work with her was to know what the good life could look like,” continued O’Malley.

Bozoma ‘Boz’ Saint John Explained Why She Decided to Join RHOBH for its 14th Season

Saint John, who served as the chief marketing officer of Netflix, explained why she decided to join the RHOBH season 14 cast in a June 2024 interview with Stagwell. She explained that she is “so fascinated by content, TV, film” and “the ways that our stories are told.”

“I think reality television is actually such an interesting phenomenon, because while it is unscripted, there are tales that still seem unbelievable,” said Saint John. “People’s stories that you get to understand and love simply because you get have a peek into their lives.”

Saint John also said she wanted fans to have a better understanding of her life.

“Now, I think I have been pretty transparent with the world about who I am and what I do and how I got to where I am,” said Saint John. “But there’s a certain level of vulnerability that I haven’t even reached. And I do think it’s important to use the platform to show the kind of woman I am. And represent the women that I know that are not represented in those spaces. So not just about being a Black woman, but being a self-made woman. Being a career woman. Being ambitious in ways that have garnered me a reputation for being fierce.”

The 14th season of RHOBH does not yet have a release date.