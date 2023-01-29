Brandi Glanville Calls Out RHUGT Season 4 Co-Star

On January 9, the cast for the 4th season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” was announced. The show will see a return of the theme of the Ex-Wives Club, but this time on a two-week trip to Marrakesh, Morocco.

Four cast members are returning RHUGT stars, including “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville and “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson. Joining the women will be four new cast members: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Caroline Manzo, “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum Alex McCord, RHOBH’s Camille Grammer Meyer and RHOC’s Gretchen Rossi.

McCord, who’s been off Bravo for over a decade now, posted on Instagram a call to fans to help fill her in on some iconic moments involving her RHUGT co-stars. On January 13, she wrote, “Calling all HW Stans! I’m heading off to RHUGT a bit blind since I’ve been away for 12 years. So I’m asking your advice on these fabulous ladies in alphabetical order over the next week. Today is Brandi Glanville Day! What are your favorite Brandi moments?”

However, Glanville didn’t seem to like McCord’s post and shared a screenshot of it on Twitter, where she blasted her future co-star: “This b**** ever heard of you tube????? I hope this post got her a few new followers.”

Brandi Glanville Already Spoke About Returning to RHUGT Alongside Her Former Co-Stars Camille Grammer Meyer After Their Online Feud

This bitch ever heard of you tube????? I hope this post got her a few new followers pic.twitter.com/dMrgsfdQWI — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 16, 2023

Glanville and McCord might be starting off RHUGT season 4 on the wrong foot but it won’t be the only difficult cast relationship to navigate for Glanville. The former RHOBH star will be face to face with Grammer Meyer once again, a couple of years after feuding on social media when season 10 of RHOBH was airing.

Back in 2020, Glanville and Grammer Meyer called each other out on Twitter when they were both appearing on the show as friends of the cast.

After the cast was announced for the upcoming “Ultimate Girls Trip,” Glanville was asked on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” about where things stand with Grammer Meyer. “Well, I think that we have a lot of Twitter beefs to squash, and that’s where that’s going, so hopefully, she’ll come and not cry over dumb stuff,” Glanville replied.

She was also asked if she was concerned about the presence of any of her co-stars and she replied that the women “should be worried” about her being on the trip instead.

The 4th Season of RHUGT Will See the Return of Some OGs After a Long Absence From Bravo

The 4th season of RHUGT, which has yet to be filmed, will see the 8 Bravo stars flying to Marrakesh, Morocco, for a vacation. McCord, who was on four seasons of RHONY, hasn’t been on a Bravo show in over a decade. After her exit from the East Coast “Real Housewives” franchise, McCord moved to Australia with her husband and their two children.

Grammer Meyer reacted to the announcement of the new cast on Instagram by writing, “Oh here we go!! Should be a lot of fun!” Manzo wrote, “LET’S GOOO!!!” Rossi said she “can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, the 3rd RHUGT season, which was filmed in Thailand in the summer of 2022, is set to premiere sometime in 2023 although the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet.

