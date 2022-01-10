Brandi Glanville Says Kim Richards ‘Fell Off’

Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards were once close friends, but those days appear to be long gone. Although the two built what seemed like a solid friendship back when they were on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” they have lost touch in the years since.

During a sit-down with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on the December 28, 2021, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Brandi opened up about where she stands with Kim these days. She admitted that she doesn’t keep in touch with too many people because she’s been busy with her kids, but she said that things between her and Kim aren’t what they used to be.

Brandi said that she actually talks more to Kyle Richards than Kim. “It’s unfortunate,” she said. “She just kind of fell off. I mean, nothing major happened between us. We fight all the time, just in our a normal friendship, like, we argue, and I miss her,” Brandi added.

Brandi Said That She Felt Like She Had to ‘Babysit’ Kim

Brandi talked about the type of relationship that she had with Kim, and explained that Kim was really dependent on her, which was something that she really couldn’t deal with once the pandemic started.

“During COVID, I had to take care of my own mental health. And I couldn’t babysit other adults,” Brandi explained.

“And that’s kind of what our relationship was for a while. It was just like me being there for her so much and I needed someone to be there for me. I needed to have the friendship reciprocated and so I got to the point where if she wasn’t going to reach out, I wasn’t going to either, you know?” she continued.

Back in August 2020, Brandi appeared on “Bravo’s Chat Room,” and opened up about her relationship with Kim. She said that she and Kim hadn’t been talking, but that nothing really happened to cause a divide, according to People magazine.

“This happens very often with us. … We take breaks because we will murder each other,” Brandi said. “I love her, I have nothing but love for her,” she added. “Kim and I [were] best friends and we will be again,” she added later on in the episode.

It seems that this “break” has been longer than normal, however, as Brandi shared that she and Kim hadn’t been talking back in April 2020.

“I am not fighting with @KimRichards11. I will always love her I just haven’t heard from her since NYE & have zero idea whats going on but I am [not] fighting with anyone,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kim hasn’t spoken out about her relationship — or lack thereof — with Brandi at all. For the most part, Kim tries to live her life privately, and rarely shares things on social media or takes up opportunities to appear on various podcasts. Kim has not made headlines too often since leaving “RHOBH,” either — and it seems as though she’d like to keep it that way.

