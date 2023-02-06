Brandi Glanville Accused of Inappropriately Touching Caroline Manzo

Sources are speaking out about an incident that occurred between two “Real Housewives” stars.

On February 6, 2023, Page Six released a bombshell report from sources that claim to know what happened during the first few days of filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Camille Grammer, Vicki Gunvalson, and Gretchen Rossi were all selected to participate in Bravo’s latest installment of “Ultimate Girls Trip.” The fourth season of the spinoff was filmed in Morocco over the course of a week, but two of the women left early.

A previous report by People magazine claimed that Glanville had made some “unwanted” moves on Manzo, kissing her and making her “uncomfortable.” Now, sources tell Page Six that those unwanted advances involved inappropriate touching.

Caroline Manzo’s Rep Had ‘No Comment’ on the Latest Report

Sources told Page Six that Glanville made advances toward Manzo, first “stuck her tongue down [Manzo’s] throat, before “pinning her against a wall” in a bathroom.

“She put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area,” the source said. Sources say that alcohol was involved.

Heavy reached out to Manzo’s rep about the report, but her rep had “no comment” at this time. Heavy previously reached out to a rep for Glanville but did not hear back.

Peacock and Shed Media previously released a statement to People magazine — before Page Six’s latest report.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action,” the statement read.

Although the new season of the show doesn’t have a premiere date — the women wrapped filming in late January 2023 — sources told Page Six that the footage of the incident will not air because no cameras were allowed in the bathroom. There is, however, said to be audio of the interaction between Manzo and Glanville.

Both Manzo and Glanville have been active on social media since news of the incident was reported but neither has spoken out about what happened. Following Page Six’s latest report, Glanville took to her Instagram feed to share a promotion for her Peacock show “The Traitors.”

Sources Say Caroline Manzo Left the Show on Her Own Accord & Brandi Glanville Was ‘Asked to Leave’

In People magazine’s initial report, the outlet was able to confirm that Manzo left the show of her own volition. Although sources told the outlet that Glanville apologized to Manzo via text, the damage had already been done and Manzo didn’t feel comfortable being in the same space as her co-star.

“She needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment,” a source told People.

An investigation into the incident was launched and production found that Glanville’s behavior was “inappropriate” to the point that they “asked” her to leave, the report indicated.

RHUGT marks Manzo’s first return to reality television since 2017. She first appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for five seasons before her family got their own Bravo spinoff. “Manzo’d With Children” aired on the network for three seasons, eventually being canceled in early 2017, according to Us Weekly.

