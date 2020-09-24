Brandi Glanville UNLOADS on Real Housewife

In a recent Tweet, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville slammed Camille Grammer.

On September 21, Glanville wrote to Grammer, “@TheRealCamilleG if I was going to use what happened between Denise & I 2 return 2 BH I would’ve done it last season when it happened& I was still filming confessionals or at the beginning of this season.I was hired back be4 ANYONE knew you dumb ass bored f***ing useless twat.”

Glanville continued, adding more fuel to the fire in the following Tweet. “One more thing @TheRealCamilleG get off twitter & go raise your kids or massage your husbands prostate. better yet spend some of your unearned alimony instead of trying to ruin the other women on the show. You are such a bitter c***. Im off to help my son prep for a test.”

One more thing @TheRealCamilleG get off twitter & go raise your kids or massage your husbands prostate. better yet spend some of your unearned alimony instead of trying to ruin the other women on the show. You are such a bitter cunt. Im off to help my son prep for a test — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) September 21, 2020

This message from Glanville comes after Grammer wrote that she thought Glanville was using Denise Richards to get back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to All About RH.

Grammer Recently Got Into a Twitter Feud With Kyle Richards

Recently, on September 15, Grammer got into a feud on Twitter with star Kyle Richards after she commented on the recent attention surrounding Teddi Mellencamp’s diet program, All In By Teddi. Grammer had responded to a Tweet from a fan which read, “@BravoTV @Andy your girl Teddi is getting exposed on Instagram for her scam starvation company. Having women starve themselves by eating 500 calories a day is unethical. If she needs a storyline next season, holding her accountable for this is a good option. #RHOBH” In response, Grammer wrote, “It’s suspect.”

After Grammer tweeted that, Richards fired right back, defending her best friend Mellencamp. “Camille, you really need to move on and get a life. Teddi has helped so many people and changed their lives. What are you doing everyday? Tweeting about RHOBH? You befriend whoever you think will get you a diamond. Talk about a mean girl,” Richards wrote. In response, Grammer wrote back to Richards, “Brandi never lies Kyle?” Richards then fired back a final time, writing, “Camille why are you so angry? You weren’t even involved with this.”

Grammer Often Tweets Shady Things About the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast

This isn’t the first time that Grammer has tweeted something shady or gotten involved in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama on Twitter. In the past, Grammer has been extremely outspoken on her Twitter and social media pages. Grammer has slammed the cast and made snarky comments about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On August 27, Grammer slammed some of the current cast for living outside of Beverly Hills. In the Tweet, Grammer wrote, “So most of the cast now lives in Encino? They need to change the name of the show to ‘The Real Housewives of the Valley.’”

In a July 8 tweet, Grammer also put Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, on blast. In the tweet, Grammer wrote, “As I said before Denise is carrying this season. Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more then self promotion. Just saying.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Debunks Rumors About Teddi Mellencamp’s Firing From RHOBH