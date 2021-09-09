Brandi Glanville Slams Camille Grammer in New Tweet

Wow, she’s pernicious.

In a September 8, 2021 tweet, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville went off on Camille Grammer for her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” During Grammer’s appearance, she had her dog on-screen with her, which Glanville didn’t seem to like very much.

“Umm Does the way that @TheRealCamilleG is stroking her dog count as beastiality!” Glanville wrote. “Because I am uncomfortable.”

Ummmm Does the way that @TheRealCamilleG is stroking her dog count as bestiality! Because I am uncomfortable — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) September 9, 2021

Later that night, Glanville responded to a fan who wondered why she tweeted that. “I just care about animals,” Glanville wrote. And, it looks like that finally caught the attention of Grammer, who wrote back to Glanville, “And pussy cats….”, which was a nod to last year’s rumors that Glanville had hooked up with Denise Richards.

Glanville Has Gone After Grammer on Twitter Before

@TheRealCamilleG if I was going to use what happened between Denise & I 2 return 2 BH I would've done it last season when it happened& I was still filming confessionals or at the beginning of this season.I was hired back be4 ANYONE knew you dumb ass bored fucking useless twat — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) September 21, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Glanville has gone off on Grammer on Twitter. In September 2020, when season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was airing, Glanville wrote to Grammer, “@TheRealCamilleG if I was going to use what happened between Denise & I 2 return 2 BH I would’ve done it last season when it happened & I was still filming confessionals or at the beginning of the season. I was hired back before ANYONE knew you dumb a** bored f****** useless twat.”

In another message that same day, Glanville followed up with, “One more thing @TheRealCamilleG get off Twitter & go raise your kids or massage your husband’s prostate. Better yet spend some of your unearned alimony instead of trying to ruin the other women on the show. You are such a bitter c***. I’m off to help my son prep for a test.”

Glanville Was ‘Disappointed’ That She Wasn’t Asked Back for Season 11 of RHOBH

During an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glanville admitted that she was “disappointed” that she wasn’t asked to appear on season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Glanville appeared quite frequently during season 10 to hash out the Denise Richards drama, but wasn’t cast as an official “Housewife.”

“I was disappointed, honestly, because I felt like I really gave them their season,” Glanville revealed to the outlet. “They used the few times that I shot, like in the trailer and every commercial. I didn’t make very much money. I really thought maybe they’re going to ask me to come back, because I did so much for that season, and it’s just been crickets. No one’s reached out to me. Not anyone to say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ I would’ve thought I would’ve gotten a phone call and been like, ‘Listen, we’re going to go another route, but thanks…’ from anyone.”

Glanville continued, “I just felt like it was kind of crappy. I had had conversations in the past about coming back, [Andy Cohen] and I had. He’s like, ‘Maybe after [Lisa Vanderpump] leaves, and we’ll look into that.’ And then Lisa left and then really, unfortunately, her mom and brother passed, and they were like, ‘Listen, we don’t want to pour salt in her wounds.’ And I’m like, I don’t either, but I want a job.”

