Brandi Glanville Talks RHUGT Co-Star: ‘I’m a Little Worried About Her’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville will appear on the fourth season of the Peacock series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” alongside several Bravo personalities, including Vicki Gunvalson, Alex McCord, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Gretchen Rossi, Camille Grammer Meyer, and Caroline Manzo.

In the January 26 episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga On Display,” Glanville confided that she was “worried” about having Manzo as her co-star during their Moroccan vacation.

“I met Caroline Manzo one time but she wasn’t super friendly, so I’m a little worried about her because she seems like she’s very– I feel like if I was like ‘hey b**** what’s up,’ I don’t know if that’s going to go well,” said the 50-year-old.

The mother of two explained that the former RHONJ star may take issue with her behavior and habit of using explicit language.

“That’s what I’m worried about because people who don’t know me, they don’t know that that’s a friendly — like I say, you know, I just have my language, I like the f-word, I say like ‘good morning b*****’ like that’s just me, so I’m a little worried that she’s going to be military style. And she’s not going to understand me,” said the former RHOBH star.

Gorga chimed in that she believed Manzo would likely find Glanville’s antics humorous.

“I think she’ll learn to like love you, I was curious, I said oh my god how are Brandi and Caroline Manzo going to be together? Like just so opposite,” said Gorga.

Sources Say Brandi Glanville Has Left RHUGT Season 4

People magazine reported that insiders informed the publication that Glanville and Manzo have left RHUGT season 4 after one week​​. According to the publication, sources alleged that Glanville kissed the former RHONJ star “multiple times throughout the evening without her consent” while attending a party.



“It was unwanted. And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable,” said one insider.

The source also alleged that the former RHONJ star determine it was best for her to leave the production of the Peacock series because “[s]he needed to process this outside of the reality TV environment.”

Another source claimed that Glanville “was asked to leave” because of her behavior.

Caroline Manzo Revealed If She Would Return to RHONJ in October 2022

In an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood at the 2022 BravoCon, Manzo revealed if she would return to RHONJ after a 10-year absence. She shared that the show is “not on [her] radar,” but clarified she would “never say never.” The mother of three also shared she was approached to come back to the series in May 2022, but she turned down the offer. The “Manzo’d with Children” star then suggested that she would be willing to rejoin the RHONJ cast under the right circumstances.

“It depends where I am at in my life. It depends on a lot of things the most important thing is I have to be happy with what I’m doing because when you are an old lady like me, you do things that make you happy. You don’t do things just to do them. So I would have to be happy and comfortable doing it because otherwise, it’s just not worth my while,” explained Manzo.