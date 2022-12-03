RHOBH Alum Says Craig Conover ‘Was Not Nice’ to Her at BravoCon

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville shared she had an unpleasant encounter with “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover at the 2022 BravoCon, which was held during the weekend of October 14.

While recording a December 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Glanville revealed Conover, who she referred to as “the pillow guy” gave her “the biggest cold shoulder” out of all Bravo celebrities. She noted that she was fond of the “Winter House” star before meeting him at the fan convention. The former Bravo personality shared that she believed he was inebriated during their interaction, which occurred “during the day in the green room.”

“He was not nice to me at BravoCon… And I was a fan of his. I think he was wasted, like half of us were, I was like ‘oh I love you’ and he was like ‘yeah, whatever,’” stated Glanville.

The mother of two clarified that Conover’s girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo “was really sweet.” She also noted that she had positive experiences with the rest of the “Southern Charm” cast.

Brandi Glanville Shared She Had Issues With Gizelle Bryant

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Glanville shared she also had issues with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant during the 2022 BravoCon. She claimed Bryant “was just rude” when they were on a panel together for “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“I was like you know what you are pretty on the outside but not on the inside,” said Glanville.

Brandi Glanville Shared Whether She Would Return to RHOBH

During an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Glanville commented on whether she would be interested in returning to RHOBH. As fans are aware, the former model starred as a main cast member until the show’s fifth season. She later had guest appearances in seasons 6, 9, and 10.

Glanville noted that she is “not in charge of” the show’s casting. The mother of two then stated that she, like most of the RHOBH cast, lives outside of Beverly Hills.

“Well because since they all kind of live in Encino and I live in Calabasas, sure,” said Glanville.

She then quipped she believed Bravo “should do something called, you know, Valley Housewives.”

Glanville also shared she believed RHOBH season 12 was “rough.” She referenced that Lisa Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of acting erratic and speaking negatively about her sister, Kyle Richards while on a cast trip in Aspen during season 12, episode 19. She also noted that cameras did not capture Hilton’s alleged meltdown.

“[Season 12 is] a little too horrible, you know, and I am friends with Rinna, I am friends with Kyle, I am friends with Kathy and because things didn’t happen on camera, I can’t have an opinion on it but I do love them all,” said Glanville.

The reality television personality also shared she believed that Richards and Hilton can mend their relationship.

“Sisters will always get back together. Always,” asserted the former Bravo personality.

