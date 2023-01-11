RHOBH Alum Criticizes Bethenny Frankel: ‘It’s Just Super Hypocritical’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville did not hold back when talking about former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel on a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.”

During the podcast episode, Glanville and her guest Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared their thoughts about Frankel launching a Bravo-focused podcast called “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel.” Glanville referenced that the Skinnygirl founder filmed a December 2022 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode alongside celebrity interior designer Jeff Lewis. In the “Watch What Happens Live” interview, Andy Cohen acknowledged he called her “hypocritical” for hosting “ReWives” as she “trash[ed] the Housewives publicly” after her RHONY departure in 2019. The 52-year-old asserted she had not trashed Bravo but instead called RHONY “toxic.”

“For [Frankel] to say ‘Oh the show is horrible, it’s toxic,’ to s*** on the show, and for her to say, ‘I’ve decided to do a recap podcast,’ I felt some sort of way about it,” shared Glanville.

Glanville also stated she believes Frankel’s decision to host the “ReWives” podcast is “just super hypocritical.” She explained she has an issue with how the mother of one has spoken about Bravo and Cohen since her exit as an RHONY star.

“She didn’t just get mad, she left the show, she came back and then she left again and then she put down her boss. Like let’s be clear Bethenny is like a huge star and made all of this money by working hard but the show helped, the show had something to do with it,” said the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star.

Brandi Glanville Compared Bethenny Frankel to Lisa Vanderpump

While recording the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” episode, Glanville noted she does not believe Frankel will be able to return to the RHONY franchise. She explained she thinks the Bravo alum has “clearly upset” Cohen and “burned that bridge” with the executive producer. She then compared Frankel to her former RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump, who exited the Bravo series in 2019. The mother of two referenced that Vanderpump did not attend the show’s season nine reunion.

“Like I’m sorry, I wouldn’t want her back. It’s like a Lisa Vanderpump thing, if you don’t show up to reunion no matter how iconic you think you are, you’re replaceable. That’s just how I feel,” said Glanville.

Bethenny Frankel Shared that Jeff Lewis & Andy Cohen Reached Out to Her in December 2022

According to Page Six, Frankel took to her Instagram Stories to share that Cohen and Lewis reached out to apologize following her “Watch What Happens Live” appearance in December 2022. She also revealed that she was willing to “accept people’s apologies.”

“What a circus of emotions today. Had a phone call with Andy, had a phone call with Jeff Lewis,” said the reality television personality.

Lewis, who inquired how “ReWives” is different from other podcasts hosted by the former Bravo star, confirmed he had offered Frankel a “sincere apology” on a December 2022 episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.”

“I think we’re good now. I think we buried it,” shared the “Flipping Out” star.