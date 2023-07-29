RHOBH Personality Criticizes Jessel Taank: ‘Condescending Much’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Brandi Glanville shared her thoughts about the “Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 cast on the July 20 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.” While recording the podcast episode, Glanville suggested she took issue with fashion publicist Jessel Taank. She stated that “publicists scare [her] a little bit.” Glanville also referenced a scene in RHONY season 14, episode 1, where Taank and her mother, Nilam, take her twin sons, Kai Singh Randhawa and Rio Singh Randhawa, to her co-star Sai De Silva’s Brooklyn house. During the scene, Taank tells her sons they are driving on the Brooklyn Bridge. She later shows them “a Brooklyn stoop” in front of De Silva’s home.

“She’s like ‘Oh this is called a stoop, a Brooklyn stoop.’ Babe, wow, I mean, condescending much. I know that she probably didn’t mean it, well, yeah, she meant it. She just was like oh yuck, this is gross,” said Glanville.

Glanville also stated that she disliked how Taank spoke about her relationship with her husband, Pavit Singh Randhawa, in RHONY season 14, episode 1. According to Taank, she “knew every little thing about him and then [she] fixed it and then [she] married him.”

“It seems to me like Jessel and her husband are at that seven-year itch and for her to say on national television, she fixed all of his problems is kind of condescending and emasculating, also to just send him out of the room. Trust me, this is the marriage to watch to see if it makes it through a season of reality TV. I’m promising you, I already see cracks,” said Glanville.

Jessel Taank Spoke About Joining the RHONY Cast

Taank discussed her decision to join the RHONY season 14 cast during a July 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that while “anytime you bare your soul to anyone it’s nerve-wracking,” she “would never say no” to starring in the Bravo franchise.

“I’m the first Indian to ever do it, so I was just excited to share a little bit of my world and my culture with America,” said the 43-year-old.

The mother of two also stated she wanted to be authentic with how she presented herself and her relationship with her husband on the Bravo franchise. As fans are aware, Taank has been transparent about her and Randhawa’s lack of intimacy following the birth of their two-year-old twins.

“When I joined the show, I said I would be open and honest about everything,” said Taank. “And I think was life postpartum and this will all be revealed on the show, but I had a lot of trouble conceiving, and that in itself was tough and then, like, life bouncing back was tough and listen, everyone goes through it. And I wanted to share the realities of what that actually means. So don’t get me wrong, we’re good. But it took a little bit of time.”

Jessel Taank Discussed the Dynamic on ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Season 14

During a July 2023 interview with “New York Live,” Taank shared her thoughts about being “the first South Asian Housewife.”

“There’s probably 1.5 billion Indians in the world, and 50 are in the media, and so it was really important for me to not only represent a culture, but really kind of be there and out doing what I’m doing,” said Taank.

The RHONY star also shared that she enjoys the dynamic on RHONY season 14.

“The show really takes you on a rollercoaster, we have some really fun moments over petty feuds but then it does get quite intense at times too. So I think it’s got a good balance of those funny moments and you know, the not so — you know, emotional moments,” said Taank.

New episodes of RHONY air Sundays on Bravo.