Brandi Glanville Talks Current Relationship With Denise Richards

During a recent podcast interview, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville opened up about her current relationship with Denise Richards, and how she reacted when Richards recently “liked” a photo of hers on Instagram.

While appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast on June 16, 2021, the star was asked about Richards recently “liking” a photo of Glanville’s that she had shared on Instagram celebrating her son’s birthday. Glanville revealed that she had not spoken to Richards since last season’s drama went down and that it was shocking to receive the like.

“I have not seen her since the show, but she literally liked the photo of [me,] Eddie, Leanne at Mason’s birthday just the other day,” Glanville explained. “She liked the photo after she called me a liar and all these crazy things.”

Glanville continued, “I was shocked too because I looked at it because my girl that does my social for me — because I do have help because it just isn’t fun — she’s like, ‘Look who liked your photo.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, E-Cosmetics. That’s awesome because it’s a company I worked with.’ She’s like, ‘No, dummy. Look.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. Is this the most public olive branch ever, and weird, or what is this?’ I still am in shock. I don’t know.”

On last season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Glanville alleged that she and Richards had hooked up on multiple occasions, which Richards denied. This caused a huge rift between the two as well as the rest of the cast. As Glanville mentioned on the podcast, she has not spoken to Richards since.

Glanville Reached out to Richards After She Saw the Like

After Glanville saw the “like” from Richards on her photo, the star revealed that she reached out to Richards via DM.

“I sent her [a DM] a couple of days ago because that’s when I found out about it,” Glanville revealed while appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast.“I just said, ‘Hey, it sucks the way all this went down. Thanks for liking the photo.’”

Glanville Said That She Didn’t Have Any ‘Closure’ on her Relationship With Richards

During an April 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Glanville admitted that she didn’t really have any “closure” to her relationship with Richards, especially after she wasn’t allowed to appear on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 10 reunion.

“There was no closure for me,” Glanville said to the outlet. “There was no closure for the audience or the other women, and I felt like it was selfish of her to not be honest, because that’s what you sign up to do on a reality show. And if you have skeletons or something, they will come out, as we all know.”

Glanville continued about their alleged affair, “It felt freeing, when I said it. I’m like, OK, now people can think whatever they want of me, but I don’t have to keep the secret anymore, and it was nice. I want to have a conversation with her. I do. I’ve reached out through her agent. I’ve reached out to her. I’m sure I’m blocked in her phone. But, who cares if two chicks hook up? I just don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Unleashes Like Never Before on Real Housewife