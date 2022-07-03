RHOBH Alum Reacts to Denise Richards Joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards sparked reaction from a former friend after announcing she has joined OnlyFans.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that she joined the adult social media platform via an Instagram post on June 23, 2022, days after her eldest daughter, Sami Sheen made a similar announcement. The paid subscription site is often used by content creators to post risqué content for their biggest fans, according to Complex.

Richards’ new venture has garnered a mixed response, but one former RHOBH cast member spoke out to reveal why it was a smart move for the 51-year-old “Wild Things” star.

Brandi Glanville Reacted to Denise Richards’ New OnlyFans Account

Richards’ two-season run on RHOBH did not end on a good note. The mom of three quit the Bravo reality show after franchise alum Brandi Glanville accused her of hooking up with her while married to her husband Aaron Phypers. Richards repeatedly denied that she had an affair with Glanville.

During a June 28, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Glanville answered a fan who asked what she thought of Richards’ new role as an OnlyFans creator.

“I think it’s kind of amazing that she joined Only fans now, “Glanville said. “It’s like she was Mother of the Year and now she’s on…”

“Look, OnlyFans is great,” Glanville continued. “But I feel like this is the real Denise and she does have a great fan base. And I think that people want the real Denise. They don’t want second season Denise.”

Glanville also made it clear that she personally would never join OnlyFans.

“My kids have said absolutely not,” she told host Andy Cohen. “They’re boys. And most of my fans are gay they don’t want to see me naked.”

In 2021, Glanville revealed that she has not spoken to Richards since their fallout over the affair story.

“She and I have not spoken since, we haven’t seen each other since I told the ladies,” Glanville told “The Morning Show” in March 2021, per Us Weekly. “So, not on the show, not at the reunion, not in person. I’ve reached out to her just over email saying, ‘We need to, like, sit and talk,’ you know? But I have not heard from her or seen her.”

Denise Richards Defended Her Daughter After She Joined OnlyFans

While Richards isn’t talking about Glanville these days, she is talking about her daughter, who joined OnlyFans at age 18.

In an Instagram post shared on June 17, Richards hit back at critics who have messaged with “negative comments” about her daughter Sami, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

“I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has,” Richards wrote. “And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did ‘Wild Things’ & Playboy, and quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age?…I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise.”

Richards also defended the platform by questioning if OnlyFans was any different than posting sexy snaps on social media, and then revealed that maybe she should join the site.

“Is there really a difference posting a picture of yourself on IG?” Richards asked. “We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans?… Is it so bad to control and monetize it too? I’m sorry but…if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini? God Bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account.”

