‘Real Housewives’ Star Claims She Got Paid More for Dealing With Denise Richards Drama

In a new Tweet, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star claimed that she got paid more after being booted from the season 10 reunion due to her ongoing drama with Denise Richards because the network allegedly “felt bad” for her. Last season, their relationship imploded after Glanville claimed that she and Richards were hooking up. Richards denied all claims and even sent Glanville a cease and desist letter.

“Funny @DENISE_RICHARDS claims not to have given Bravo an ultimatum with @lisarinna but she sure did with me!” Glanville tweeted on July 7, 2021. “She told Bravo she would not participate in the reunion if I was there. So I was canceled morning of. Bravo paid me double because they felt bad #Ultimatum queen.”

Recently, rumors have been circulating that Richards could be plotting a return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but that she had given the network an ultimatum. During a late June 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Garcelle Beauvais claimed that Richards would return to the show only if Lisa Rinna were to exit.

Richards Denied Giving the Network an Ultimatum

Thank you. And for the record. Did not demand an ultimatum — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) July 3, 2021

After Beauvais claimed that Richards had given the network an ultimatum about Rinna, Richards spoke out about it on Twitter. “For the record. Did not demand an ultimatum,” Richards wrote on July 2, 2021, when replying to a fan.

Even though Richards left last season on a bit of a sour note, she’s still in touch with Beauvais, as well as Kyle Richards. During an October 2020 interview with Us Weekly, Richards explained that she reached out to her former costar to patch things up after her exit.

“I never like leaving things hanging and having, you know, loose ends like that,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “And I’ve texted with her since then and we’re good. We’re in a good place, but I would have loved to come back and work through all that, but you know, it didn’t end up that way but we can work it out off camera.”

Glanville Says That She Does Not Regret Bringing up Her Alleged Affair With Richards on Camera

During a June 2021 appearance on The Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Glanville admitted that she doesn’t really regret bringing up the alleged affair on last season’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“You know what, I don’t because she put me in a box,” Glanville explained when asked if she regretted it. “She made me feel like I had to keep that secret, and I’m a secret keeper. It just made me uncomfortable because I am outgoing, and I do want to speak my truth. And I do feel like she screwed me over a little.”

Glanville continued, “So once I told Kim [Richards] on the show, I knew I had to say it because you can’t tell one of those b***** and then not say it. Because I was like, ‘I am not saying it.’ I go, ‘You cannot make me.’ But I drunkenly told Kim, and then, ‘You have to share. It’s your job.'”

