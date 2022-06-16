Brandi Glanville Shares Details of Latest Conversation With Denise Richards

Brandi Glanville is not letting the mouse go on this one.

During a recent June 10 appearance on HollywoodLife’s Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gave an update on her latest conversation with Denise Richards. The two have a bit of a rocky past, as Glanville claimed during season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that she had an affair with Richards earlier that year. Richards has always denied the alleged affair but left the franchise after season 10.

“She texted me after she did a radio show with Jeff Lewis that wasn’t a very kind text,” Glanville explained during the recent podcast episode. “I gave her right back a very unkind text. So that was the last time. But like b***** just stop talking about me. We’re good.”

And, when asked if she thought that Richards would ever want to return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Glanville said, “Yeah, I think she would. I don’t think many people wouldn’t, to be honest.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Richards Said That She ‘Never Had a Fling’ With Glanville

Play

Denise Richards Addresses Rumors That She Had a Threesome With Brandi Glanville Actor and former 'Real Housewife of Beverly Hills' Denise Richards discusses why she thinks she was singled out for drama in her second season on the show. Hear more from Radio Andy on our app! Click here for your trial subscription: siriusxm.com/yt/freetrial See more from Jeff Lewis Live here siriusxm.us/JeffLewisVideoFB Subscribe to SiriusXM on YouTube:… 2022-02-15T13:50:05Z

While appearing on Jeff Lewis’ radio show in February 2022, which was what Glanville was referencing, Richards explained that she “never had a fling” with Glanville after Lewis asked her some questions about the scandal.

“That’s not true,” Richards explained. “I never had a fling with her. I was so caught off guard and a week later I was in Rome where I was told that news and I was obviously very surprised by it.”

Richards continued during the segment about Glanville, “She wasn’t even filming with us, it was the weirdest thing and the weirdest storyline, but looking back at some of the things that were brought up prior to that, I don’t know if it was set up along the way, I don’t know.”

Andy Cohen Did Not Take Sides After Details About the Alleged Affair Came Out

Even after hearing about the alleged fling between Glanville and Richards, Andy Cohen did not take sides, instead, saying that he was “team everybody.”

“I’m team everybody,” Cohen told Us Weekly in 2020. “I think it’ll be interesting to see, you know, for people to hear what Denise has to say and what the other women have to say about what’s going on. I think people will have strong opinions.”

However, at the time, Glanville maintained that she was telling the truth about what really happened between her and Richards.

“People can say whatever they want to say,” Glanville told the outlet in July 2020. “Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f****** secret anymore. Because I hate [secrets], I just am not good at secrets. … I don’t like when I think somebody has something on me. It’s just the worst feeling. That’s why I live my life so out loud.”

READ NEXT: Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Where She Stands With Crystal Minkoff Now